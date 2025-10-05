Sevilla rout champions Barcelona in shock Liga thrashing

Sevilla wrapped up their win late on through full-back Carmona.

Spanish champions Barcelona collapsed in a shock 4-1 demolition at Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga, with Alexis Sanchez scoring against his former side and Robert Lewandowski missing a penalty for the visitors.

The Catalans sit second in the table after their first defeat of the campaign, two points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid after their victory over Villarreal on Saturday, while Sevilla rise provisionally to fourth.



Veteran Chilean winger Sanchez sent Sevilla ahead from the penalty spot early on and Isaac Romero doubled the hosts’ lead after having already missed two good chances.

Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back for Barcelona before half-time, but Lewandowski fired wide from the spot to spurn his team’s best chance of an equaliser.

Jose Carmona and Akor Adams wrapped up Sevilla’s emphatic win in the final stages, as Hansi Flick’s side fell to an unusually heavy defeat.

Barcelona were still licking their wounds after Paris Saint-Germain beat them late on in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Catalans were sluggish and although Sevilla have a weaker squad compared to their peak years in the early part of this century, the hosts’ energy was enough to pull Flick’s disorganised team apart.

It started when Ronald Araujo clumsily grappled with Romero in the box and a penalty was awarded as the striker gratefully hit the deck.

Sanchez dispatched it, with the 36-year-old sending Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.

Romero missed two big chances, first denied by Szczesny and then skewing wide after Lucien Agoume’s neat cross set him up.

The striker made no mistake next time though, sweeping into the bottom corner from Ruben Vargas’s cutback as Barca were opened up again.

Rashford was the first Barcelona player to awake from their slumber, forcing a save at his near post from Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The England international pulled the champions back into the game deep in first-half stoppage time, volleying home Pedri Gonzalez’s cross for his first La Liga goal.

Flick took off Araujo and Gerard Martin for Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde at the interval, trying to shake up his team after their poor first-half display.

– Lewandowski penalty woe –

Szczesny made a fine save with his legs to thwart Djibril Sow early in the second half as Sevilla continued to take the initiative.

However, having won just one league game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in 2025 before Barcelona’s visit, the hosts’ nerves began to shake.

Sevilla substitute Adnan Januzaj conceded a penalty for felling Balde as he flew into the box, granting Barca a golden chance to level.

Veteran Polish striker Lewandowski stuttered twice in his run-up before firing wide of the post.

Youngster Roony Bardghji could have equalised but fired straight at the goalkeeper after Lewandowski’s flick-on sent him in on goal, while Rashford was also ready to pounce if the winger had passed.

Sevilla wrapped up their win late on through full-back Carmona, who drilled a low effort past Szczesny and into the far corner, and Adams.