Spain, Inter Miami star Alba retiring at end of season

8 October 2025

"The moment has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life," said Alba.

Spain’s football player Jordi Alba, one of the best left-backs of recent times and Lionel Messi’s great partner on the field, announced on Tuesday that he will retire from football at the end of the current Major League Soccer (MLS) season with Inter Miami. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Inter Miami’s former Spanish international defender Jordi Alba on Tuesday announced his decision to retire from football at the end of the ongoing Major League Soccer season.

Alba, who won 93 caps for Spain between 2011 and 2023 and was also a key member of Barcelona’s team over the same era, confirmed his decision in a post on Instagram.

“The moment has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season,” Alba said in the post.

“I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had and now it’s the right time to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.

“Today I close this chapter knowing I’ve given it my all, football has been and always will be an essential part of my life. Thanks football for everything.”

Alba, a gifted attacking fullback, joined Inter Miami in 2023, linking up with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

While Alba initially had planned to extend through the 2027 season, he has reversed course and called time on a career that included six La Liga titles with Barcelona as well as a Champions League crown. He was also a key part of the Spain team which romped to victory at the 2012 European Championship.

FC Barcelona (Barca) Spain World Cup

