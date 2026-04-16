Silva to leave Manchester City at end of the season

Silva recently moved into the top 10 of all-time City appearance holders.

Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced Thursday as they hailed his “incalculable” contribution to our “greatest sustained period of success”.

The 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker, who is the current club captain, joined City from Monaco for £43 million ($58 million) in 2017 and has gone on to make over 450 appearances for manager Pep Guardiola’s side, winning 15 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League as well as this season’s League Cup.



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He has also scored 76 goals and provided 77 assists to date, with Silva also involved as City won the ‘treble’ of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

Silva recently moved into the top 10 of all-time City appearance holders, overtaking several notable former players, including David Silva, Paul Power and Willie Donachie.

“Manchester City can confirm Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer,” said a City statement.

“Bernardo will now focus on seeking to try and ensure his remaining time at City ends with even more silverware, with Pep Guardiola’s side still very much in the hunt to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

“In short, he will be deservedly remembered both as one of City’s finest and most popular players of all time.”

Confirming his departure from the Etihad on his Instagram page, Silva wrote: “When I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

“This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart.

“The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more… It wasn’t that bad.

“In a few months, it’s time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family. From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you!”

Silva, who thanked fans for their “unconditional support” and said he would leave the Etihad as a “Man City supporter for life”, added: “To the club, Pep, the staff and all my team-mates these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long.



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“The atmosphere we created every day in the training ground made me feel at home and a part of a big family. Let’s enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us.”