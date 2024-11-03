Spurs blow Villa away in second-half rampage

Tottenham Hotspur’s English midfielder #10 James Maddison celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Sunday. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Dominic Solanki scored twice as Tottenham blitzed Aston Villa in the second half on Sunday, winning 4-1 to move just two points behind their rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

All four Spurs goals came in a storming second half after Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead in the first period.

Brennan Johnson pulled the rejuvenated home side level shortly after half-time.



Solanki then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later.

James Maddison added gloss by firing home a free kick deep into stoppage time.

The result lifts Ange Postecoglou’s men to seventh in the table on 16 points — two behind Villa, who missed out on the chance to climb into third spot.

Villa players wore training tops reading “Fuerza Valencia” during the warm-up, in solidarity with the victims of the deadly floods in Spain, the home country of Villa boss Unai Emery.

Spurs played plenty of creative football early on but showed little penetration, despite the return of captain Son Heung-min from injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s shot from distance midway through the half landed on the roof of the net.

At the other end, Jacob Ramsey’s shot was deflected over the bar by Radu Dragusin before Amadou Onana headed against the post.

But seconds later Villa were ahead after Spurs failed to deal with Luca Digne’s corner, Rogers poking home after Guglielmo Vicario made an initial save.

It was the only shot on target either side mustered in the first half, continuing Spurs’ habit of conceding first and emphasising their problems with dealing with set pieces.

Spurs could have been in deeper trouble had Ollie Watkins not skewed his shot wide shortly before half-time.

Postecoglou opted not to make changes at half-time and his side were level in the 49th minute when Johnson steered home Son’s inviting cross at the far post.

Minutes later Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez got a strong right hand to keep out Solanki’s close-range effort as Spurs suddenly found rhythm and intensity.

Villa captain John McGinn flashed just wide before Son was substituted — much to his surprise — as Postecoglou introduced Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

The game became scrappy, with multiple injury breaks before Pape Sarr tried his luck from distance as Spurs continued to probe.



The game was there for the taking and Spurs seized the initiative, with Dejan Kulusevski finding Solanke, who finished cutely over the diving Martinez.

Minutes later Villa lost the ball in midfield and Spurs broke at pace, with Sarr feeding Richarlison, who crossed for Solanke to convert from close range.

Maddison made it 4-1 in the 96th minute, netting his 50th Premier League goal.