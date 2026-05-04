Spurs solved mental frailty to boost survival bid: De Zerbi

"I think it was a mental problem and these two wins, I hope we can play with more confidence and better mentality," he said.

Roberto De Zerbi believes Tottenham have solved their “mental problem” after climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone with a crucial 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

De Zerbi’s side stormed into a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to Conor Gallagher’s long-range drive and Richarlison’s header.



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Emiliano Buendia got one back for Villa in the final seconds but it was too late to stop Tottenham claiming a second successive victory.

Fourth-bottom Tottenham are now one point above third-bottom West Ham, with both teams having three games left in the fight for survival.

When De Zerbi arrived in March to replace sacked interim boss Igor Tudor, Tottenham had gone 15 league games without a win dating back to December.

After losing at Sunderland and drawing with Brighton, De Zerbi has inspired vital away victories at Wolves and Villa to give Tottenham renewed hope of avoiding a first season in the second tier since 1977-78.

The Italian claimed it was a question of rebuilding his players’ shattered confidence after such a turbulent season.

“I think it was a mental problem and these two wins, I hope we can play with more confidence and better mentality,” he said.

“Villa are a very good team. A lot of very good players, a great manager, but we played very well for 60 minutes without the ball and with the ball.

“I’m pleased with this performance from my players. I know how much they have suffered this season.

“The high pressure is mentality and then in possession we played very well when we had to attack the space or to shoot. My job is to help them and show what they are capable of.”

Gallagher’s first goal since arriving from Atletico Madrid in January was the highlight of a tireless display from the England midfielder that epitomised Tottenham’s spirit.

“Gallagher, when he plays well, we play with 12 players. He is an amazing player. Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel played an amazing game. The two centre-backs with and without the ball, I am really pleased,” De Zerbi said.

Tottenham host Leeds, then travel to Chelsea before finishing the season with a home game against Everton.

West Ham play Premier League leaders Arsenal next weekend, but De Zerbi is taking nothing for granted in the nerve-shedding struggle to stay up.

“The season is not finished yet. We have to play another three games starting on Monday night with Leeds, they are playing very well,” he said.

“We can’t forget what the situation was before Wolves. It was a very sad situation and these memories have to stay in our heads.”