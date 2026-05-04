Manchester United job feels ‘natural’ to Carrick

"I love doing what I'm doing and it's a great position for me to be in," said Carrick.

Michael Carrick said he feels like a “natural” in the pressurised role as Manchester United manager after securing a return to the Champions League next season.

United beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday to guarantee a top-five finish in the Premier League with three games to spare.



READ MORE: Man Utd beat Liverpool to secure Champions League place

Securing Champions League football for the first time in three seasons was Carrick’s primary goal when he was appointed in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The former United midfielder had previous experience on the coaching staff at Old Trafford and from a three-game interim reign in 2021, but his only previous managerial role came at second tier Middlesbrough.

“I love doing what I’m doing and it’s a great position for me to be in,” said Carrick.

“It feels pretty natural if I’m totally honest. I’m not being blase because it’s a difficult role, but it feels that I’ve been here a long time.

“I kind of understand what it brings, and to be sat in this position is a good position.”

Carrick is now the frontrunner to land the job on a permanent basis, although United have also been linked to outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The riches of a return to Europe’s elite competition will help whoever is in charge to strengthen the United squad in the transfer market.

However, Carrick said the club must be aiming even higher after 13 years without winning the Premier League.

“When we came in, I think Champions League, to be honest, was a little bit in the distance,” he added.

“To be where we are with three games to go, there’s a lot of satisfaction that comes with that, but that can’t be everything.”

An 11th league defeat of the season leaves Liverpool with work to do if they are to secure Champions League qualification.

The depleted Reds, shorn of Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in attack, battled back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 before Kobbie Mainoo’s late winner.

Arne Slot said his side’s second half performance showed they were capable of getting a result despite their absentees and he was frustrated by a lack of concentration in the lead up to United’s winner.

“As always, one moment of switching off immediately leads to us conceding a goal,” said Slot, whose own job is under scrutiny just a year on from winning the league.

“So many times this season it was waiting for us to score one and then we conceded because we switched off for one or two seconds in a crucial moment.”