Bafana’s Broos plays down Congo chaos ahead of AFCON qualifier

'We can make no bigger mistake than thinking their team will be influenced by what happened,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos does not believe Congo-Brazzaville will be affected by the chaos back home. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos has urged his Bafana Bafana side to not pay too much attention to the reported chaos engulfing Congo-Brazzaville ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifier in Gqeberha on Friday evening.

The Red Devils did finally leave for South Africa on Thursday, after political turmoil back in Brazzaville threatened to prevent the match from being played at all.

Congo-Bafana disruption

Reports from Congo-Brazaville indicated that government police barricaded the offices of FECOFOOT (The Congo-Brazzaville Football Association) on Friday, refusing entry to FECOFOOT officials.

This is all seen as part of an escalating war between the Minister of Sport Hugues Ngouélondélé and the President of FECOFOOT Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas.

World footballing body Fifa does not allow government interference in footballing matters, and it remains to be seen if they do ultimately sanction Congo-Brazzaville.

For now, however, the show will go on.

“A lot has been happening in Congo from the beginning of the week, but we can make no bigger mistake than thinking their team will be influenced by what happened,” said Broos.

Bafana’s Broos – They are professional players

“They are professional players … they know they need a good result here in South Africa to still have a chance to qualify. Which African players don’t want to be qualified for AFCON?

“It is up to us to be ready from the beginning and we hope there is a crowd that can help and support us to put in a good performance and win the match.”

Kick off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is 7pm.