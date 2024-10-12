Three things we learned from Bafana v Congo-Brazzaville

There were plenty of positives from the 5-0 Afcon win.

Mokoena sends a message to Manqoba

Teboho Mokoena showed exactly why he is Bafana Bafana’s main man in midfield on Friday, with two goals that sent South Africa on their way to a 5-0 Afcon qualifying rout of Congo-Brazzaville.

Mokoena did this despite not having played for Mamelodi Sundowns since the September international break.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s decision to leave Mokoena out of his Sundowns side speaks of the strength in depth at Masandawana. It also, however, can surely not last, with Mokoena too good to be left out, whatever message Mngqithi is trying to send to his midfielder.

Mokoena’s second goal on Friday was one of the best goals ever scored by a Bafana player, spinning on the edge of the box and nonchalantly smashing a shot into the top corner.

The fans are right back behind Bafana

A packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium greeted Bafana Bafana in Gqeberha on Friday, a further indication that the South African senior national football team are back in vogue.

The 40 000 fans in Gqeberha followed on from a decent crowd in Orlando for Bafana’s opening Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda last month.

There was also a capacity crowd at the Free State Stadium for South Africa’s 3-1 Fifa World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe back in June. With bigger crowds, security will have to improve, as seen from the pitch invasion that saw Bafana’s game against Congo-Brazzaville on Friday momentarily stopped.

The support, however, was mostly fantastic in Gqeberha as Bafana put on a show for their supporters.

Appollis is Bafana’s most consistent attacking threat

Polokwane City’s Oswin Appollis has been quite brilliant from the left wing in South Africa’s last few matches. There was the absolutely wondrous assist for Thapelo Morena in the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in June; the two well-taken goals in the 3-2 Afcon qualifying win in South Sudan last month; And on Friday Appollis provided three assists in Bafana’s 5-0 thumping of Congo-Brazzaville.

Appollis’ corners were beautifully delivered for both Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas to head in, and he also provided the pass that led to Mokoena’s brilliant second strike. The 23 year-old didn’t get the big move he was looking for in the last transfer window, but it doesn’t seem to have affected his form in the new season.