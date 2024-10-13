Goals, goals, goals! These are good times for Bafana Bafana

The goals are coming for Bafana from all over the park.

The goals are piling up for Bafana Bafana right now and it can only be an encouraging sign for South African fans.

ALSO READ: Three things we learned from Bafana v Congo-Brazzaville

The 5-0 victory Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Congo-Brazzaville equalled Bafana’s record win since readmission and made it ten goals in three qualifiers for Hugo Broos’ side.

Goals are coming from everywhere

Importantly, South Africa are no longer reliant on a main goalscorer when it comes to hitting the back of the net. There has been a lot of pining over the last two decades or so for a striker of the quality of prime Shaun Bartlett or Benni McCarthy.

But the refreshing thing about Broos’ Bafana is that the goals can come from anywhere. Thalente Mbatha has more goals for Bafana than he has scored in club football following his strikes last month against Uganda and South Sudan.

Oswin Appollis was the star of the show against South Sudan, with his brace setting Bafana on their way in Juba. Teboho Mokoena showed it was no Sundowns, no problem for South Africa against Congo-Brazzaville as his quickfire double sent the side on their way to that rampant victory on Friday.

Mokoena’s second goal, rocketed into the top corner, was one of two unbelievable goals he has scored for Bafana this year – who can forget that incredible free kick against Morocco in the Afcon quarterfinals at the end of January?

Bafana’s Foster is firing

Lyle Foster is perhaps the closest to a world class striker Bafana have right now, and he hit the back of the net against both Uganda and Congo-Brazzaville.

The injury Foster picked up on Friday is a slight blow for South Africa ahead of their return match in Brazzaville on Tuesday. But Bafana still have Iqraam Rayners, who also scored on Friday, and who set Bafana on their way in the World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe in June.

ALSO READ: Mokoena magic inspires Bafana to easy AFCON victory

Themba Zwane contributed a quite brilliant goal in the 1-1 draw with Nigeria in World Cup qualifying, and hit his own double at the Afcon finals against Namibia.

Thapelo Morena has also supplied a brace, coming off the bench to prove decisive against Zimbabwe in June. The goals are flowing and it is beautiful to see.