Titus joins Bafana squad as Mayambela pulls out

Mayambela got injured playing for his club in Cyprus over the weekend.

Devin Titus did play for Bafana Bafana at the 2024 Cosafa Cup. Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch striker Devin Titus has earned a late call-up to Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad, after Cyprus-based Mihlali Mayambela was forced to pull out with an injury.

Mayambela was part of the bronze-medal winning Bafana squad at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals earlier this year.

No luck for Bafana’s Mayambela

He was recalled by Broos for the first time in 2025 AFCON qualifying, for this month’s Group K matches against Uganda and South Sudan.

Unfortunately for the 28 year-old Mayambela, he had to be substituted at half time in Aris Limassol’s 3-0 home win over Anorthosis on Saturday.

Titus’ chance to shine?

The 24 year-old Titus was a key member of Steve Barker’s Stellies side last season. They finished third in the Betway Premiership and won the Carling Black Label Knockout.

He has continued his good form into the new campaign, netting three times in 17 matches in all competitions. Titus has also provided two assists.

Titus’ international experience is limited up to now – he did play for Bafana in the 2024 Cosafa Cup, but has yet to be part of the final Bafana squad in AFCON or Fifa World Cup qualifying.

Themba Zwane and Lyle Foster are already both out of this month’s Bafana squad through injury. And Broos’ attacking options do look a little more limited heading into the games in Kampala and Cape Town.

Broos does still have Mamelodi Sundowns’ in-form Iqraam Rayners to call on up front. He als has wingers Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana. And there is the returning Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Mkagopa.

Bafana need one more win

Bafana will play Uganda away from home on Friday and will host South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium four days later.

Victory in either of those games will guarantee Broos’ side a place at Morocco 2025.

Uganda are currently top of Group K with 10 points, two ahead of Bafana, with Congo-Brazzaville four points further back. South Sudan are yet to register a single point from four matches played. The top two sides in each group will make it to Morocco.

“Uganda have grown into the competition,” said Broos.

“If you look back at the first game (Bafana drew 2-2 at home to Uganda), we could have scored four goals in the first half.

“We can beat Uganda in Uganda. On the other hand they are full of confidence and playing at home, so the game will be tougher than three months ago.”