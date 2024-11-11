No substance to Zungu’s move to Chiefs

'At the moment, it looks highly unlikely,' a source close to the club said.

Bongani Zungu’s future continues to be the subject of huge speculation following his return from Morocco, where he trained with Wydad Casablanca but failed to earn a contract.

Having been out of action for a couple of months since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns back in June, there are question marks around his conditioning, even though he’s keeping fit on his own.

The long-term injury to Edson Castillo has only intensified the speculation that Zungu is on his way to Kaizer Chiefs to provide cover in the middle of the park. But it looks like there’s no substance to the reports.

“At the moment, it looks highly unlikely, because the coach feels that he has enough cover in that position but you never know if that will change,” a source close to the club said.

“Coach Nabi does want experience in some cases and although Zungu’s name has come up, there’s nothing that points to Chiefs moving in for his signature at this point.

“I know the injury to (Edson) Castillo has started this talk of Zungu going to Chiefs or the club negotiating with him but there’s nothing at the moment. The club hasn’t opened talk with him or his agent.”

Zungu spent six years in Europe playing in Portugal, France and Scotland before returning to Sundowns where he spent the last two seasons. He has previously turned out for Vitória de Guimarães in Portugal, Amiens in France and Scottish giants Rangers.