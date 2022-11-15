WATCH – Cristiano Ronaldo and the awkward handshake

Phakaaathi Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes exchanged a seriously awkward-looking hand shake when the two Manchester United teammates met up in Portugal’s training camp against of the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.

Ronaldo is clearly desperate for a move away from Old Trafford, and hit out at his current employers this week in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

United have largely been performing well under head coach Erik Ten Hag without Ronaldo, and comments cannot have gone down well either with Ten Hag or the 37 year-old’s Red Devils teammates.

The handshake with Fernandes went viral on social media on Monday evening and certainly did not look especially friendly.

Hehe



Ronaldo x Bruno????????



Unlooking handshake.



“Getting tencious”

pic.twitter.com/Z9QMbWgVQn— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) November 14, 2022

Talk TV have been releasing snippets of Morgan’s interview with Ronaldo, in the latest of which he claimed Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, do not care about the club.

Ronaldo insists he does not speak to the family, who have owned United since 2005, and they do not have the club’s best interests at heart.

