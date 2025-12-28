Watkins stretches Villa’s winning streak at Chelsea

Less than a month ago Chelsea were Arsenal's closest challengers, but they have won just once in six league games.

Ollie Watkins came off the bench to maintain Aston Villa’s unexpected Premier League title challenge by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The England international had scored just three times all season prior to being unleashed by Unai Emery for a second-half double.

Villa’s 11th on the spin

An 11th consecutive victory takes third-placed Villa back within three points of leaders Arsenal, who they face next on Tuesday.

Less than a month ago Chelsea were Arsenal’s closest challengers, but they have won just once in six league games since to slide to fifth.

The Blues were left to rue not making more of their first-half dominance despite leading 1-0 at the break.

Cole Palmer flashed a shot wide early on and Enzo Fernandez’s curling effort dropped inches beyond the far post.

The relentless Moises Caicedo and Palmer had further efforts blocked as Chelsea controlled possession and finally broke the deadlock on 37 minutes.

Reece James’ inswinging corner brushed the back of Joao Pedro’s leg with Emi Martinez in the Villa goal floundering.

It was the former Brighton forward’s second goal in two matches after he netted to complete a comeback from 2-0 down in the 2-2 draw at Newcastle last weekend.

That fightback eased the pressure on Enzo Maresca after a shaky run of results, amid links to Manchester City as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola and his complaints about a lack of support from the club.

However against Villa it was the opposite story as Chelsea faded in the second half and the visitors began to thrive.

Watkins makes his impact

Emery turned the tide with a triple substitution as Watkins was introduced alongside former Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho and Amadou Onana on the hour mark.

Chelsea stopper Robert Sanchez was off his line quickly to deny Boubacar Kamara but soon afterwards Watkins broke through to level.

The striker found a gap between Chelsea’s centre-backs and although Sanchez saved his shot, the ball ricocheted back off Watkins and in off the post.

Sanchez thwarted former Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen at the near post as Villa took control.

Maresca was banned from the touchline but tried to stem Villa’s momentum with the withdrawal of Palmer, who showed his displeasure at being replaced.

Villa, though, grew in strength and got the winner when Watkins rose highest to power in Youri Tielemans’ corner to equal their best run since 1914.

Crucially Emery’s men also move 10 points clear of Chelsea in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.