Wounded Barca, shaky Real Madrid need La Liga morale boost

Spanish champions Barcelona and current league leaders Real Madrid are looking to build confidence this weekend in La Liga after chastening nights in the Champions League.

Barca host Alaves on Saturday while Madrid visit Girona on Sunday, as the top two aim to fend off in-form pair Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, who are hot on their tails.

Barcelona suffered a morale-crushing 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea on Tuesday, while Real Madrid’s defence wobbled alarmingly in also conceding three at Greek side Olympiacos, although they managed to claim a 4-3 victory thanks to four goals from Kylian Mbappe.

After the hefty loss in London, Barca coach Hansi Flick was left perplexed and scrabbling around for some positivity.

“I see how we train, the quality, the intensity. It’s totally different than maybe six weeks ago,” he told reporters.

“Players are coming back, increasing the quality in the training. I have good feeling about that and am (feeling) positive.”

The Chelsea defeat was the first time Flick’s Barca had failed to score in 2025.

Raphinha has made a couple of substitute appearances on his way back from injury and the Brazilian may get to play a larger role when Alaves visit the reopened Camp Nou.

“You can see I am happy that Raphinha is back again… Marcus (Rashford) is at his level after flu, Pedri will come (back from injury soon),” said Flick.

Barca’s first Camp Nou match in two-and-a-half years was a 4-0 thumping of Athletic Bilbao last Saturday, and a similar performance against Alaves would help paper over some cracks in the short-term.

It would take last season’s champions provisionally back to the top of La Liga after Madrid dropped points in both of their two previous league matches, including last weekend at promoted side Elche.

Alonso’s team lead Barca at the top of the table by one point following that disappointing 2-2 draw, and a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano before the November international break.

Girona are 18th after a poor start to the campaign.

Superstar French striker Mbappe ran riot as Real triumphed in Athens on Wednesday to break a run of three games without a win across all competitions.

Alonso said that victory was important for the team to get back into a winning dynamic, which he hopes they can build on at Montilivi.

The coach has come under scrutiny with some Spanish reports suggesting his players, including winger Vinicius Junior, do not back him.

“We are united, we know the season will be long and demanding. There will be all kinds of moments, but unity is fundamental: that confidence in each other,” said Alonso.

Player to watch: Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal has been in good form in recent weeks, helping his team rise up the table after a poor start and also staking his claim to be Spain’s starting striker at next year’s World Cup. High-flying Villarreal visit San Sebastian on Sunday, where the La Real skipper aims to add to his tally of three goals and two assists in his last four La Liga games.

Key stats

12 – Liga matches unbeaten for Atletico Madrid

53 – games in a row Barcelona scored in until they lost 3-0 at Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday

1125 – touches on the ball by Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras, more than any other player in the league this season

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Getafe v Elche (2000)

Saturday

Mallorca v Osasuna (1300), Barcelona v Alaves (1515), Levante v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Atletico Madrid v Real Oviedo (2000)

Sunday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1300), Sevilla v Real Betis (1515), Celta Vigo v Espanyol (1730), Girona v Real Madrid (2000)

Monday

Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (2000)