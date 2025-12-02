Big nights as Spanish giants do battle for La Liga top spot

Barca host direct rivals Atleti.

Mighty Barcelona are back on top of Spain’s La Liga but there isn’t the usual swagger from their fans about ruling the roost. That’s because the supremacy might be short-lived – indeed it might be over within the next two days.

On Tuesday night, Barca host fourth-placed Atletico Madrid at the refurbished Nou Camp and a loss would see them having to share top spot with their ever-fiesty opponents. Then, on Wednesday, second-placed Real Madrid are in action against Athletic Bilbao and a Los Blancos win would see them reclaim the lead they unexpectedly relinquished at the weekend by drawing with lowly Girona.

Betway’s odds on Tuesday’s game are: Barca 1.78, Athletico Madrid 4.10. Most pundits would make it a much closer contest than that.

Atleti arrive in top form after seven straight wins in official competition. To balance that, Barca have a few star players returning after injury: Raphinha created two goals at the weekend, while Joan Garcia’s return to goal brings security. Pedri, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal look like they’re getting bsck to their best forrm.

The main concern of the home team lately has been vulnerability in big matches – and Tuesday’s clash is certainly in that category.

We can expect Barca coach Hansi Flick to fully unleash his awesome attacking force against direct title rivals, but Atleti’s Diego Simeone is not one to back off a challenge and he’ll deploy big guns, too.

A Total Goals bet of Over 3.5 at 1.96 might prove a good call.

On Wednesday, hosts Athletic Bilbao are at 4.40 to Real Madrid’s 1.78. The latter price looks fair value.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.