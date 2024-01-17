World Soccer

Home » News

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

17 Jan 2024

06:45 pm

Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barca players no longer follow him

"The day my players no longer follow me, I'll pack my bags and leave," said Xavi.

Xavi threatens 'to pack his bags' if Barca players no longer follow him

Barcelona’s Spanish coach Xavi walks during the medal ceremony after the Spanish Super Cup final football match against Real Madrid at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, lat Sunday. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Under-pressure Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday he would resign if his squad no longer believed in him following last weekend’s heavy Spanish Super Cup final loss to Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Mourinho says ‘arrivederci’ to Roma after sudden sacking

Barca were hammered 4-1 by Madrid on Sunday and sit eight points off leaders Girona in the La Liga table.

Defensively the Catalans have struggled this year which is in stark contrast to last season’s Liga success.

They have conceded 22 goals at the halfway stage of the league season after shipping only 20 in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

“The day my players no longer follow me, I’ll pack my bags and leave,” Xavi told reporters.

“If I hadn’t won La Liga last year I wouldn’t be here.

“When someone tells me there’s a problem, I’ll leave.

“I love this club. I’m here to bring something to it. If I don’t do it, I’ll go home,” the former Barca captain added.

The 43-year-old returned to the Spanish champions in 2021 after a spell as Al Sadd boss with Barca in free fall.

ALSO READ: Respect for Messi holds off rising stars to individual awards

On Thursday they face third-tier Unionistas in the last 16 of the Spanish Cup before playing Napoli in the first leg of the same stage in the Champions League in February.

“When the owners signed me from Qatar, they said it was one of the worst moments in the club’s history,” Xavi said.

“And we’re in the process of changing things.

“I’m calm, I have three titles to win. I think we’re closer to success than failure,” the ex-midfielder added.

Read more on these topics

Barcelona La Liga Real Madrid

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe