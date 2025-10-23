World Soccer

Zimbabwe sack German coach Nees after winless World Cup campaign

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

23 October 2025

The Warriors drew five matches and lost five to finish bottom of a group.

Michael Nees has been sacked by Zimbabwe. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Zimbabwe sacked head coach Michael Nees on Wednesday after failing to win any of 10 qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a national football association statement said.

The Warriors drew five matches and lost five to finish bottom of a group won by neighbours South Africa, who secured a fourth appearance at the global showpiece.

ALSO READ: Arendse believes Bafana are on the brink of another AFCON win

The 58-year-old German won only two of 16 matches since taking charge last year, both against Namibia in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Zimbabwe have been drawn with Egypt, South Africa and Angola in the first round of the AFCON tournament, which kicks off in Morocco on December 21.

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) World Cup Zimbabwe

