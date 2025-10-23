Zimbabwe sack German coach Nees after winless World Cup campaign

The Warriors drew five matches and lost five to finish bottom of a group.

Zimbabwe sacked head coach Michael Nees on Wednesday after failing to win any of 10 qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a national football association statement said.

The Warriors drew five matches and lost five to finish bottom of a group won by neighbours South Africa, who secured a fourth appearance at the global showpiece.



The 58-year-old German won only two of 16 matches since taking charge last year, both against Namibia in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Zimbabwe have been drawn with Egypt, South Africa and Angola in the first round of the AFCON tournament, which kicks off in Morocco on December 21.