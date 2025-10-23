Broos reveals who should replace him as Bafana coach

'The way of working and the philosophy will stay the same,' said the Belgian, who will leave his post after the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has put his weight behind Helman Mkhalele taking over from him when the Belgian leaves his position after the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Mkhalele has been an assistant coach to Broos since he took the job back in 2021. And the two have formed an excellent working relationship, that has gone a long way to restoring a nation’s pride in Bafana.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘I think the best thing …’

South Africa finished third at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, will play in the competition again in Morocco at the end of this year, and most recently celebrated qualification for next year’s World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“I think the best thing … would be if Helman becomes coach after me, then you are following up with the same thing,” Broos told a media round table in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“The way of working and the philosophy will stay the same. There will be a bit more of an African thing, I am European. But Helman thinks 95 percent the same as me, that is why I am so happy with him.”

Broos did also note that Mkhalele does not currently have the required Uefa or Caf Pro License that you need to be head coach of Bafana.

“The only problem is that Helman doesn’t have the qualification,” added Broos.

“You can avoid that if Helman goes on a course for the … pro license. You (SAFA) have to think about it, and it is not my job to do that, but you have to think about what kind of coach you want.”

Broos remains committed to retiring from coaching and heading back to Belgium after the World Cup finals.

‘It’s time to go home’

“Everyone knows I will stop after the World Cup because of my age,” he said.

“It is not because I don’t want to be here any more. If I was ten years younger you can be sure I would have wanted to stay for another two years. I am very happy here. But I will be 74. I read I will be the oldest (Bafana) coach. I can’t be happy with that!

“It is time to go home to my family. They have made sacrifices over the last 30 years because they wanted me to focus on my career. Now it will be time to focus on them.”