Zwane blow for Bafana ahead of Canada game

Zwane will serve his final match on the sidelines when Bafana Bafana face 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Canada.

Bafana Bafana have suffered a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup last-32 clash against Canada on Sunday after FIFA appeal committee dismissed the association’s appeal against Themba Zwane’s three-match suspension.



Zwane is serving a three-match suspension he was handed by the FIFA disciplinary committee following the red card he received in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game against tournament co-hosts Mexico last week.



The Mamelodi Sundowns captain will serve his final match on the sidelines when Bafana Bafana face 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Canada in the last-32 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of our appeal because we strongly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offense that Themba is said to have committed,” SAFA said in a statement.

The good news for Bafana is that midfielder Teboho Mokoena returns to the selection fold after serving his own one-match suspension during the game against South Korea.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana will return to their base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, this morning before heading to Los Angeles, United States of America, ahead of the Last 32 showdown against Canada.