Bafana Bafana vs Canada: Where to watch the World Cup match in Johannesburg

Joburg will be full of fans in green and gold as South Africans unite to support Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana will be playing against Canada in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Sunday.

With South Africans expected to pack sports bars, restaurants, and fan parks across Johannesburg, here’s where you can watch the country’s biggest football match in decades live with fellow supporters.

Here is where to watch the World Cup opener match in Johannesburg

Pirates Club

Castle Lager will be hosting an official watch party at the Pirates Club in Greenside, with the event expected to feature big-screen viewing, live entertainment, food and drinks, and giveaways. The event is free to attend, although entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location: 25 Braeside Rd, Greenside, Randburg

Picture: Facebook

Kwa Lichaba Chesanyama

Kwa Lichaba Chesanyama in Soweto will also be screening the match, giving supporters the chance to enjoy the action in one of Johannesburg’s popular braai spots.

Fans can watch the game on big screens while tucking into grilled meat, drinks and the venue’s signature township-style atmosphere.

Location: 47 Nkabinde Street, Orlando East

Picture: Facebook

Wakanda Village

Smirnoff Ice is bringing the match-day atmosphere to Wakanda Village, where fans can gather to watch the action on big screens. The event will feature live entertainment, DJs, food and drinks, creating a vibrant setting for supporters looking to enjoy the game with fellow football fans.

Time: 16:00

Location: 137 West St, Sandown, Sandton

Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant

Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant will host a Bafana Bafana watch party, with supporters able to watch the match on big screens while enjoying food, drinks and a lively atmosphere. Bookings are recommended.

Time: Kick-off at 21:00

Location: 3166 Shinkova Street, Meadowlands West Zone 10, Soweto

BenchWarmers Sports Bar

BenchWarmers Sports Bar will screen the Bafana Bafana match across its multiple big screens, offering a lively sports bar atmosphere with food and drinks available throughout the evening.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Time: Kick-off at 21:00

Location: 2 Bolton Road, Rosebank, Johannesburg