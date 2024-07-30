‘For my country’: Tatjana Smith celebrates Olympic gold

Smith will compete again in the 200m breaststroke heats on Wednesday.

Tatjana Smith on the podium after winning gold in the 100m breaststroke final at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

After digging deep to win the country’s first gold of the Paris Olympics, experienced swimmer Tatjana Smith hopes she has motivated younger South African swimmers to chase their dreams.

Smith fought hard in the women’s 100m breaststroke final on Monday night, shutting down Chinese athlete Qianting Tang in the closing stages to secure victory in 1:05.28.

After securing two medals at the Tokyo Games three years ago, Smith became only the second South African woman (after fellow swimmer Penny Heyns) to bag three Olympic medals.

She dedicated her latest podium place to her support team and her compatriots back home.

“The emotions are really because it took a village to get me to where I am today, and I know they would have been proud even if I didn’t have a medal, but it was really for them,” Smith said after the race.

“I swam for everyone who has been there for me and believed in me… and it’s for my country, to inspire someone at home to know that they don’t have to disqualify themselves from the race. They can also potentially be an Olympic champion.”

Smith was set to turn out again in the 200m breaststroke heats on Wednesday, as she looked to retain the title she won in Tokyo over four lengths.

Other events

Meanwhile the men’s triathlon race, featuring Henri Schoeman and Jamie Riddle, was postponed on Tuesday morning due to poor water quality in the Seine river.

The third round of the women’s surfing competition was also postponed in Tahiti on Monday night due to the weather conditions. Sarah Baum was hoping to compete for a place in the quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.