Ready to go: Tatjana Smith in good spirits ahead of Olympic swimming gala

The experienced swimmer is aiming to return to the podium in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

Tatjana Smith admits she is under pressure as she prepares to lead South Africa’s medal charge, but the accomplished swimmer says she has prepared well and is ready to hit the water at the Paris Olympics.

Smith, who earned two of the country’s three medals at the Tokyo Games three years ago, will open her campaign in the 100m breaststroke heats on Sunday, and she will be targeting a return to the podium in Monday’s two-length final after securing silver in Tokyo.

Two days later she will be back in the pool for the 200m breaststroke heats, as she looks to retain her Olympic title in the final on Thursday.

Tatjana Smith (centre) on top of the podium after winning the 200m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

While her focus is on the 200m distance – an event in which she is ranked first in the world this year – Smith said she was pleased to have a chance to test herself first over the 100m distance.

“The 100m is always nice to have as a pre-race to the 200m… it’s always good to see where I am and know if I have the speed in the beginning for the 200m,” she said this week.

Tons of pressure

Though the SA team were aiming for medals in multiple sports, Smith was widely considered the country’s best hope for gold heading into the showpiece.

Despite carrying the weight of a nation on her shoulders, however, she was taking it in her stride.

“It (the pressure) is definitely not easy and it’s a daily thing you have to work on,” said the 27-year-old former world record holder.

“You need to tell yourself you’re not swimming for the expectations of others, and I think sometimes my own expectations are higher than those… but I will just prepare as well as I can.”

Staying positive

While she was in good shape and seemed to be both confident and relaxed, Smith did not expect it to go all her own way, and she was not underestimating her competitors.

But she was leaning on her experience to carry her through as she looked to become only the second South African to secure four Olympic medals after fellow swimmer Chad le Clos.

“I think you just have to stay calm. Everything is not going to work out perfectly, but it’s how we react to it, how we see it and how positive we stay in the situations that count,” she said.

“So I’m just staying positive. I know it’s going to go well and I’m preparing well.”

Smith is one of eight swimmers in the SA team who will compete in the Olympic gala, which starts on Saturday.

Other members of the squad include the likes of 32-year-old Le Clos, rising backstroke star Pieter Coetze and former Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett.