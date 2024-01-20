Sport

Home » Sport

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

20 Jan 2024

01:29 pm

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open in third round

"I'm speechless, I knew it was going to be an amazing match, but I didn't really think it would end up like this."

Linda Noskova

Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova celebrates victory against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2024. Picture Anthony WALLACE / AFP.

World number one Iga Swiatek’s 18-match winning run came to a shuddering halt at the Australian Open on Saturday when she was dumped out in the third round by unseeded Czech teen Linda Noskova.

The Polish top seed appeared en route to the last 16 afer taking the first set but lost her way, going down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes to the world number 50.

Just three of the top 10 women’s seeds remain in the draw in Melbourne at the end of the first week.

‘Speechless’

“I’m speechless,” said Noskova, who is at her first Australian Open. “I knew it was going to be an amazing match, but I didn’t really think it would end up like this.

“I’m just really glad to get through.”

Swiatek, 22, who produced a stunning second-round comeback to beat former finalist Danielle Collins, broke in the sixth game and went on to take the first set in 43 minutes.

Both women faced pressure on their serves in a tight second set and fended off break points until the eighth game, when Noskova broke to love to lead 5-3 before serving out.

Swiatek cracked in the third game of the decider, putting herself in deep trouble, but she hit back immediately after speaking with her coaching team on court.

But she came under pressure on her serve again, saving another break point to edge ahead 3-2.

That proved a temporary stay of execution as she netted with a forehand in the seventh game to give Noskova another break for a 4-3 lead and she held serve for 5-3.

Swiatek held her own serve and then won the first two points as Noskova served for the match. But the Czech player kept her head, producing an ace to set up match point and sealing the deal.

Noskova will face either Ukrainian 19th seed Elina Svitolina or Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic next.

Read more on these topics

Australian Open Iga Swiatek

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe