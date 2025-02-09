Sport

9 Feb 2025

08:29 am

UFC312: Dricus beats Strickland to defend title in Sydney

The South African champion broke the American's nose with a perfect punch and never looked troubled over the five rounds.

Dricus du Plessis

South African UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis easily dispatched of Sean Strickland in Sydney on Sunday to remain middle weight champion. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

A cool and clinical Dricus du Plessis picked apart American Sean Strickland for 25 minutes to successfully defend his Ultimate FIghting Championship (UFC) middleweight title in Sydney on Sunday.

It was a dominant performance by the South African as all three judges scored the fight in favour of DDP.

A sluggish Strickland had no answers on the night as Du Plessis landed punches and kicks at will, the most significant of which came in the third round when a devastating punch to the face broke the American’s nose.

This was the second successful defence of his middleweight belt and DDP is 9-0 in the UFC with his next fight being a possible encounter with Russian Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis, right, lands a punch on Sean Strickland during their fight Sunday. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nose break

“Trying to knock him out is next to impossible,” said a delighted and beaming Du Plessis in the octagon afterwards.

“The plan was to do that, or win by submission or dominate him over five rounds.”

The champion added: “The game plan was to stay calm, but once I saw him grab at his nose, I got excited. It took a minute to compose myself again.”

Du Plessis finished his interview by asking who would be willing to get into the octagon with him. He added: “This means the world … thank you for the support.”

