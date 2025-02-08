OPINION: Other sport starts build us up, Dricus du Plessis breaks us down

Most South African sport stars use their status to promote the country and create unity among its citizens.

Dricus du Plessis at the weigh-in this week ahead of his fight against Sean Strickland. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Unlike we see in most sports, where elite athletes usually focus on putting out positive vibes, it seems mixed martial artists are adamant on locking themselves in sparring contests to see who can be the most divisive and controversial.

And while it’s nothing new, it’s been disappointing to see Dricus du Plessis not only becoming one of the most polarising individuals in MMA, but using his platform to tear our country down.

Du Plessis has done a lot to promote MMA, which remains a fringe code in South Africa, and his performances in winning the UFC middleweight title, and then successfully defending it, have attracted new local fans to the sport.

However, while other South African sport stars (including his good friends Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth) have consistently used their lofty platforms to promote South Africa and create unity among its citizens, Du Plessis has opted to drag us through the mud.

In a volatile week which has seen the American government cutting off aid and threatening sanctions, Du Plessis made what can only be described as a poor decision to arrive at a press conference in Sydney wearing a t-shirt that stated ‘Trump Prefers Champions’.

South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis showed his support for US President Donald Trump at yesterday's media briefing . Du Plessis defends his #UFC world title this weekend against American Sean Strickland in Australia. pic.twitter.com/vf4VzIiqEq February 6, 2025

No sign of patriotism

Previously, he has used his platform as a professional fighter to share blatant propaganda which has not made our country look good.

And yes, we have our problems, but no South African athlete who claims to be a patriot should be using their status to air our dirty laundry to the world, especially when that laundry is a lot cleaner than he suggests.

Of course, corruption and crime are widespread within our shores, and these are ongoing issues that need to be resolved. We all know this.

But the claim that white people are somehow being persecuted, or that farmers are facing a genocide, is nonsense.

If Du Plessis wants to share his views around the braai with his mates, he must do it. He has that right. But sharing propaganda on an international stage is another thing entirely.

Apply for asylum

And if being a South African is a living nightmare for him, perhaps he shouldn’t even bother coming home.

If he likes Trump so much, even when the US President is openly slamming our country, perhaps he should apply for refugee status.

Trump will probably give it to him, he can fight under an American flag, and he can tear into his adoptive country when he wants to be controversial.

We have enough problems in SA and Du Plessis is doing nothing to help. He’s just making things worse.