Sport

Home » Sport

US Open champion Clark joins Nedbank Golf Challenge field for 2026

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

20 October 2026

11:21 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A number of other recent Major winners will also tee it up at Sun City.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark of the United States poses with the trophy after winning this year’s US Open. Picture: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark will join fellow American and former US Open two-time champion, Bryson DeChambeau, at this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from 3 to 6 December.

Clark, who won at Shinnecock Hills in June, also won the US Open in 2023. He is currently the world’s number five-ranked player.

DeChambeau, who has played on the LIV Golf Tour in recent years, won the US Open in 2020 and 2024.

Another former US Open champion, England’s Justin Rose (2013), will also tee it up at what is often referred to as Africa’s Major.

The defending champion at the Gary Player Country Club will be Kristoffer Reitan, while a number of South Africa’s leading players will also be in action, among them Thriston Lawrence, Casey Jarvis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hennie du Plessis.

American Ben Griffin, a three-time PGA Tour winner, has also been announced as a starter at Sun City in early December.

“I am extremely excited about what this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge represents for our game as we continue to work to bring the best global talent together,” said Player, the host of the tournament.

“We have a field of top players from all tours competing against each other, which is what golf fans want to see. We have the winners of a combined five US Opens in our field. We have five players in the top 40 in the world playing.

“And then we have a wealth of young South Africans who will be able to test themselves against these world-class players.”

Read more on these topics

Golf Nedbank Golf Challenge
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Complete fabrication’: Mbeki denies secret meetings with De Klerk and SADF generals for their amnesty
News ‘I’m not here for revenge,’ Masemola says as he returns to lead Saps
News ‘Nothing to celebrate, Mbaks’: ANC has nothing to crow about over court ruling
Weather Gauteng heatwave warning: Temperatures to hit 35°C
News SAA pilot fights for career after being blamed for turbulence incident

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News