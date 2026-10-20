US Open champion Clark joins Nedbank Golf Challenge field for 2026

A number of other recent Major winners will also tee it up at Sun City.

Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark will join fellow American and former US Open two-time champion, Bryson DeChambeau, at this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from 3 to 6 December.

Clark, who won at Shinnecock Hills in June, also won the US Open in 2023. He is currently the world’s number five-ranked player.

DeChambeau, who has played on the LIV Golf Tour in recent years, won the US Open in 2020 and 2024.

Another former US Open champion, England’s Justin Rose (2013), will also tee it up at what is often referred to as Africa’s Major.

The defending champion at the Gary Player Country Club will be Kristoffer Reitan, while a number of South Africa’s leading players will also be in action, among them Thriston Lawrence, Casey Jarvis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hennie du Plessis.

American Ben Griffin, a three-time PGA Tour winner, has also been announced as a starter at Sun City in early December.

“I am extremely excited about what this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge represents for our game as we continue to work to bring the best global talent together,” said Player, the host of the tournament.

“We have a field of top players from all tours competing against each other, which is what golf fans want to see. We have the winners of a combined five US Opens in our field. We have five players in the top 40 in the world playing.

“And then we have a wealth of young South Africans who will be able to test themselves against these world-class players.”