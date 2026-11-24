The two South African golfers will be in action in America in the 2027 season.

One of the hallmarks of a world class golfer is to finish strongly when the pressure’s on in the final round.

And South Africa’s Cass Alexander clearly proved that she had this trait on her way to topping the Ladies European Tour (LET) this year with three wins and five runner-up finishes.

And the big-hitting 27-year-old was at it again in the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying School in America.

With 112 players in the line-up, and 2027 LPGA Tour cards on the line for the top 25, Alexander was lying tied 19th after four rounds of the 90-hole marathon. So the pressure was clearly there – a poor final round and she might have dropped out of the all-important top 25.

Instead, Cass blitzed the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama with a brilliant, closing eight-under-par 64 with eight birdies and no bogeys on Monday to tie for eighth overall on 18-under-par 340. She’s an explosive finisher.

Alexander, who has shot up to 27th in the world rankings after her stellar season, cleaned up on the worldwide LET this year. Now she is set to make an impact in America in 2027 after spending time back home this summer campaigning on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Happily for South Africa, 23-year-old Megan Streicher (maybe this should read Megan ‘Striker’!) from Somerset West also earned a coveted card for 2027 with a 17-under 341 aggregate to share 11th place.

Not as well known as Alexander, Megan studied and played golf at the University of North Carolina before joining the LPGA qualifying tour – the Epson Tour – this year, making nine cuts in 12 starts. This got her into Final Q-School and she capitalised. In fact she shared the lead through 54 holes before holding on to secure her playing privileges.