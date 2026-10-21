Louis Oosthuizen quits LIV Golf, returns to DP World Tour

The South African golfer has spent the last five years playing on the breakaway tour.

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen has decided to quit LIV Golf and return to the DP World Tour.

The news comes amid an uncertain time for the breakaway LIV Golf Tour, following the withdrawal of financial backing from Saudi Arabia.

LIV Golf, however, are hoping to relaunch under a new banner, at this stage titled LIV 2.0.

Oosthuizen said Wednesday the decision to not re-sign with LIV was one of the hardest decisions of his career. He has been the captain of the Southern Guards team since LIV’s beginning.

“Five years ago I made one of the best decisions of my life, moving away from the traditional golf world and into something very special with LIV Golf and the Southern Guards,” said Oosthuizen.

“I’m the biggest supporter of team golf and always will be. Golf needs more of it.”

The 2010 Open champion added a more flexible playing schedule will give him the best opportunity to compete at the level he still expects of himself.

“I realised I have a lot more in me and my biggest fear was that the schedule on LIV 2.0 would be tough to manage.

“I feel I have a few more years of good, competitive golf left in me, and the only way to be really sharp and competitive is through a schedule I control.”

Regarding stepping away from the South African player team, the Southern Guards, which includes Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, Oosthuizen said: “This is probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my career, but I have to do what I believe is right for my golf. It doesn’t change how I feel about the team or the guys.”

Looking ahead to competing on the DP World Tour again, Oosthuizen said: “It’s where I started as a youngster back in 2004, after turning professional in 2002, so I’m happy to be back. I’m especially looking forward to revisiting some of the courses I haven’t played in a while.”

Oosthuizen is scheduled to play his first DP World Tour event in January.