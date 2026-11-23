A number of Major champions will be in action at Africa's Major from next week.

One of South Africa’s favourite golfers, Louis Oosthuizen, will join one of the strongest fields ever assembled for the Nedbank Nedbank Golf Challenge when Africa’s Major is played at Sun City from next week Thursday.

The 2010 Open champion will join fellow Major winners Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson at Sun City’s Gary Player Country Club from 3-6 December.

This group of five players has a combined eight Majors between them, and all of them are chasing their first victory in Africa’s Major.

“I’m looking forward to competing in front of the Sun City crowd again. The Nedbank Golf Challenge is one of the highlights of the golf year, and the field this year is incredibly strong. I’m also excited to see the changes to the Gary Player Country Club course, which is such an iconic golf course,” said Oosthuizen.

This will be Oosthuizen’s eighth appearance in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and his first since 2019.

The former world number four, 11-time winner on the DP World Tour and holder of a rare career “Grand Slam” of runner-up finishes in all four Majors returns to a Nedbank Golf Challenge where he has an enviable record of consistency.

Oosthuizen has never finished worse than tied 14th in his previous seven appearances, including a top finish of third in 2018.

Now he’s hoping to add his name to a glittering list of fellow South Africans who’ve triumphed in Africa’s Major.

“Since my first Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2013 I’ve always performed well in the tournament. The golf course and the whole atmosphere there brings out the best in my game. We’ve had some incredible South African champions over the years and I’d love to add my name to that list,” he said.

The Major winners join a field that also includes multiple DP World Tour champion and 2026 Race to Dubai Rankings runner-up Eugenio Chacarra, three-time DP World Tour champion and 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings runner-up Marco Penge, PGA Tour champion Ben Griffin, and a strong South African contingent including Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper – who both had standout seasons on the DP World Tour and have secured dual membership of the PGA Tour.

The other big-name South Africans in the field include Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Aldrich Potgieter, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yurav Premlall, Hennie du Plessis, Michael Hollick, Thriston Lawrence, Richard Sterne and Shaun Norris.