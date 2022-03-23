Five things you probably didn’t know about Pink Valley

Renate Engelbrecht

Pink Valley Wines has become known for its colourful, playful wine labels and its pink Bougainvillea lined entry road at the foot of the Helderberg Mountains.

Here, underneath the trees, you can indulge in a glass of blush-coloured Rosé while also putting together your own, customised lunch from an array of tapas-style options from their menu.

There are a couple of things you might not have known about the Pink Valley winery, though.

Friendly smiles at Pink Valley. Image: Supplied

The owners

Pink Valley Wines is owned by the Oddo family, a French family who also owns the adjacent exclusive Taaibosch Wine Estate.

The family and their winemaking team have been working tirelessly to bring a Provencal style Rosé to the South African consumer since 2018 – a singular, specialist Rosé and a first for South Africa.

The wine label

Pink Valley’s Rosé’s labels were inspired by artist and abstract painter, Walter Battiss. Battiss was the art master at Pretoria Boys School for the best of 30 years and he was a Professor of Fine Arts at UNISA.

His work over the years included calligraphic forms, animal and human abstractions, coloured woodcuts, and serigraphy.

He passed away at the age of 76 in 1982, and there is now a Walter Battiss Museum in Somerset East.

With the owners having a remarkable interest in art, Walter Battiss’ work served as inspiration for Pink Valley’s wine labels, with each label depicting the specific wine’s unique qualities.

Wine at Pink Valley. Image: Supplied

The art of Rosé

Pink Valley specialises in Rosé and Rosé only.

The owners wanted to focus on creating a spectacular, Provencal style Rosé – a wine that has become a premier Rosé that plays a big role in the dynamic wine industry of South Africa.

Their Rosé shows bright fruit with ripe notes melon and tropical fruit and a round, beautifully balanced palate that lingers long after you’ve taken the initial sip.

Chef Monche busy in the kitchen. Image: Supplied

Fun for foodies

You can put your own combination of food together on a plate to pair with your Pink Valley Rosé, by choosing from various options from their tapas-style menu.

Their spinach and mozzarella balls are divine and come with a sweet mustard that adds even more flavour. Also try their Miso Yaki Salmon Vietnamese Rolls.

Pink Valley Spinach and Mozzerella Balls. Image: Supplied

Kid-friendly

Pink Valley Winery has ample space for kids to play and they have a lovely jungle gym under the trees.

It is the ideal family outing where you can enjoy some al fresco dining while the kids play their hearts out.