Madlanga commission: Nkosi affidavit links Cat Matlala to Paul Mashatile

Witness C's October testimony about Nkosi facilitating payments between Sibiya and Matlala has come back to haunt the sergeant, who denied all allegations.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has introduced Deputy President Paul Mashatile as one of the prominent people Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala may have had contact with.

Nkosi returned to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, where he read into the record the affidavit he deposed to police after they raided his home in October last year.

He said following the death of Jothan Msibi, the taxi boss’ son requested him to collect a jet ski from Matlala.

Days later, Matlala called Nkosi informing him that he had left his FNB card on the jet ski Nkosi had collected from him.

“I was busy, I could not take it to him or let him come to the office as I was not there. He [Matlala] then never called me again, telling me that he needed the card urgently as he was going to meet with the Deputy President Paul Mashatile and General Shadrack Sibiya after that,” Nkosi said.

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“I then took pictures of the said card. It was black in colour. Then I sent it to his phone. That was the last time I spoke to him on the phone.”

Police raided Nkosi’s home in October last year. He confirmed that during the raid, they asked whether he was in possession of Matlala’s FNB card, which he said he no longer had.

Bribe?

Evidence leader Mathew Chaskalson disputed Nkosi’s testimony that he “found” the card, alleging it was given to him by Matlala as a bribe.

The alleged financial relationship between Matlala and Sibiya was detailed before the commission by Witness C in October last year, as related to him by Matlala on the day of his arrest.

After Msibi’s death, Sibiya allegedly approached Matlala and said: “Now, since the old man has passed away, please take care of me and I will take care of you in return.”

The tenderpreneur allegedly started making payments of around R500 000 to Sibiya.

He told the police that Sibiya did not accept electronic transfers and preferred cash, so there would be no proof of payment.

Another method Matlala would give money to Sibiya was through Nkosi via his Absa account.

The sergeant allegedly facilitated the transfers of money to Sibiya as he was in possession of Matlala’s bank card.

Nkosi and Matlala

Nkosi previously testified that when Matlala went to meet Sibiya at the head office, Sibiya asked him to fetch the tenderpreneur from the entrance.

He said he took Matlala to Sibiya’s office.

However, Sibiya has contradicted that version. Sibiya has also denied having asked Nkosi to act as a middleman between him and Matlala. Although he admitted to having communicated with Matlala through Nkosi, he said the communication was significantly minimal.

On Monday, Nkosi reiterated his earlier testimony that he was not aware of Matlala’s alleged criminal activities. He added that, despite Sibiya denying a close relationship with Matlala, the tenderpreneur had encouraged Nkosi to be “loyal” in his work.

Matlala apparently told Nkosi he could get him promoted, just as he had done for national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Sibiya.

“Most of the time, Mr Cat, sometimes when he’s looking for General Sibiya, he would tell me that I must be loyal in my work because he can make things happen for me in terms of getting me promoted to a higher rank, as he got the national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, and the deputy national commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, promoted.

“He further told me that he had won a hospital tender, so that would make him come more often to the office to check everything is okay in terms of the company compliance.”

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