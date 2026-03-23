Recipe of the day: Biltong and egg salad

Whether soft-boiled, poached, or sliced over crisp greens, eggs make it easy to transform everyday salads into nourishing meals.

Eggs are one of the easiest ways to boost the nutritional value of everyday meals, including something as simple as a salad.

With South Africans eating far fewer vegetables than recommended, adding eggs to salads is a practical way to create meals that are both more satisfying and nutritious.

So, the next time you toss together a salad, remember adding an egg might be the simplest way to make it healthier, heartier and even more delicious.

Recipe supplied by: Eggcellentfood.co.za

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R110

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Ingredients

4 eggs

125 ml (½ cup) creamy salad dressing

750 ml (3 cups) shredded iceberg lettuce

2 handfuls cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cucumber, chopped

100 g biltong, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

Method

Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half. Blitz 2 of the egg yolk halves with the dressing until smooth. Place the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, eggs and biltong on a platter. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the dressing.