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Recipe of the day: Biltong and egg salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

23 March 2026

02:27 pm

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Whether soft-boiled, poached, or sliced over crisp greens, eggs make it easy to transform everyday salads into nourishing meals.

Pcture supplied

Picture supplied

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Eggs are one of the easiest ways to boost the nutritional value of everyday meals,  including something as simple as a salad.

With South Africans eating far fewer vegetables than recommended, adding eggs to salads is a practical way to create meals that are both more satisfying and nutritious.

So, the next time you toss together a salad, remember adding an egg might be the simplest way to make it healthier, heartier and even more delicious.

Recipe supplied by: Eggcellentfood.co.za

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R110

ALSO READ:Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 125 ml (½ cup) creamy salad dressing
  • 750 ml (3 cups) shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 2 handfuls cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ cucumber, chopped
  • 100 g biltong, thinly sliced
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half.
  2. Blitz 2 of the egg yolk halves with the dressing until smooth. Place the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, eggs and biltong on a platter. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the dressing.
Print

Recipe of the day :Biltong and egg salad

Pcture supplied

RELATED ARTICLES

Eggs are one of the easiest ways to boost the nutritional value of everyday meals,  including something as simple as a salad. With South Africans eating far fewer vegetables than recommended, adding eggs to salads is a practical way to create meals that are both more satisfying and more nutritious.

Whether soft-boiled, poached, or sliced over crisp greens, eggs make it easy to transform everyday salads into nourishing meals. So, the next time you toss together a salad, remember adding an egg might be the simplest way to make it healthier, heartier, and even more delicious.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

  • 4 eggs

  • 125 ml (½ cup) creamy salad dressing

  • 750 ml (3 cups) shredded iceberg lettuce

  • 2 handfuls cherry tomatoes, halved

  • ½ cucumber, chopped

  • 100 g biltong, thinly sliced

  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

    1. for 10 minutes, for hard-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half.

    1. Blitz 2 of the egg yolk halves with the dressing until smooth. Place the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, eggs, and biltong on a platter. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the dressing.

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