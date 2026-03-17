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Eastrand Kota Festival returns – Here’s all you need to know

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

17 March 2026

05:42 pm

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The festival celebrates food, music and local entrepreneurship.

Crowds enjoying themselves at Jozi Kota Festival.

Crowds having a good time as they watch their favourite artists perform at Jozi Kota Festival in 2024. Picture: Sibonga Sibiya

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The Eastrand Kota Festival will return on 28 March 2026 at Willowmore Park Cricket Stadium in Benoni.

The annual event showcases the South African street food favourite, the kota, and highlights local culture, entrepreneurship and community pride.

Since its launch in Johannesburg, the festival has expanded to 13 events across seven provinces and two neighbouring countries.

Co-founder Luvo Limba said the festival has grown beyond its original vision.

“This city created a spark for Kota Festival from our first crowd. We grew to 13 festivals across seven provinces and crossed borders into two neighbouring countries. Honouring our past, we build the future,” Limba said.

According to the festival organisers, the event has supported local economic development. In 2025, it reportedly created more than 5 000 jobs, a 150% increase from 2024, and attracted more than 64 000 attendees.

Employment for the 2026 tour is expected to grow by at least 200%, organisers said.

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Festival line-up and activities

The 2026 festival will feature live performances from Makhadzi, Sjava, Elaine, DJ Maphorisa, Osca Mbo, Aymos, Lwa Ndlunkulu and Ko.

Multiple kota vendors will sell both traditional and gourmet versions of the dish. Nyama choma will be served as a complement to the kota.

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The event will include workshops and trading opportunities for local vendors. Organisers said the festival is designed to support youth entrepreneurship, promote township culture, and provide economic opportunities in the region.

The festival is open to all ages. Tickets start at R80, with parking also available from R50.

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