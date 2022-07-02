‘No visa needed’ – Where can South Africans travel to without a visa

Citizen Reporter

Despite travel being hailed for being a relaxing activity, the planning that goes into it is anything but relaxing, especially when one has to consider things like obtaining a visa to a certain country before even being able to go.



While visas serve a purpose, they can prove to be quite the hurdle for travellers when looking to make their way to certain destinations.

It is because of the hassle associated wth getting a visa, and often times, how expensive the application process can be, that some people just choose to travel to destinations where it is not a requirement.



According to an entry on Wikipedia, a visa is “a conditional authorization granted by a polity to a foreigner that allows them to enter, remain within, or to leave its territory.”



They were introduced after the first World War and, according to Passport Index, a visa is used to “check and control the flow of visitors in and out of the country and to prevent illegal immigration and other criminal activities. Forcing travellers to apply for a visa allows the authorities to vet potential visitors.”



However, not all countries require this from visitors and as of 30 June 2022, South Africans can travel to the following 104 destinations without a visa:

Historic Center of the city of Salvador Bahia, Brazil. Photo: iStock

Angola, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Botswana, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, eSwatini, Falkland Islands, Fiji, Gabon, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Kosovo, Lesotho, Macao, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, Nicaragua, Niue, Oman, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Réunion, Russia, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho