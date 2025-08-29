A city slicker’s fix: Resuscitation in the centre of Cape Town

Since living in Knysna, I have only made flying visits to the Cape area, not actually the centre of town, so a trip to Cape Town’s Hippo Boutique hotel right in the heart of Cape Town was just what the doctor prescribed for my rust malaise.

I lived in Hong Kong for almost 20 years and my children were born there. I came back to South Africa and have lived on the Garden Route for 10 years.

This is relevant because I recently discovered that I was afflicted with Outeniqua rust, a colloquial term for what could also be called a super-relaxed attitude or perhaps just damned lazy.

It’s said that one interpretation of the George numberplate CAW is an acronym for “call and wait”, referring to any kind of service in this area which doesn’t happen at any kind of break-neck speed.

This deadly Outeniqua rust disease is apparently brought on by being so entranced by the Outeniqua mountains and the beauty of this area so that you slow right down without even realising it.

City escape to Cape Town

Nothing rural about this location I am happy to say, no cows on the pavement like we get in Knysna, no guinea fowl sounds and definitely no troops of marauding monkeys trying to break into the kitchen.

Hippo is located in Park Road, around the corner from Kloof and Long Street, in the CBD near the trendy suburbs of Gardens. There are people, lots of them, out and about, from dog-walkers to tourists and everywhere I look there is something happening.

I am like a kid in a toy shop because there are stores everywhere and they are open even though it is now after 6pm and getting dark.

Hippo couldn’t be more perfectly located for shops and eateries … just around the corner is a dedicated Woolies Food which stays open until late, there is more than one supermarket to choose from and, hallelujah, one stays open 24-7 – even if you aren’t going to shop at 4am it’s the principle that counts.

There are lots of restaurants and bars to choose from and there’s even dim sum in Kloof Street. There’s a fancy ice-cream shop and Wine Concepts, at Lifestyle on Kloof shopping centre, which does a walk-in tasting of bespoke South African wines. There are nightclubs like Tiger’s Milk. Bottom line: there are so many choices.

SPLASH OUT. The Victoria & Albert Waterfront, with Table Mountain in the background. Picture: Elaine King and iStock

Breakfast with a twist

Hippo Boutique Hotel pulls a clever move for breakfast. There are so many options in town and people like exploring, so the hotel gives guests breakfast vouchers for Therapy, which is located at the entrance or for the Egghead Diner down the road.

The voucher was more than generous and both places offered a change from the predictable breakfast suspects.

When it comes to things to do in the centre of Cape Town, there are a myriad choices. Take a stroll through The Company’s Garden, a large public park situated in Cape Town CBD – the main commercial district.

It is the oldest garden in South Africa and a national heritage site which was originally created in the 1650s by the region’s first European settlers who also grew fresh produce here to replenish ships rounding the Cape.

It’s just lovely to see people peacefully taking their lunch breaks on benches in the gardens. The only way of getting mugged would be by a squirrel as I discovered when one ran up my leg.

The South African Museum, founded in 1825 and situated in the historic Company’s Garden, is not boring. It offers a vast historical collection ranging from fossils to ancient insects and historical tools. It has an impressive section dedicated to Charles Darwin.

No visit to the centre of Cape Town would be complete without a stroll around Bo-Kaap, which is a vibrant and historic neighbourhood known for its brightly coloured houses and cobblestone streets.

It was formerly known as the Malay Quarter and is considered the historical centre of Cape Malay culture in the city. The area is famous for its distinctive architecture and rich cultural heritage, attracting tourists and locals.

The Cape Town V&A Waterfront is also nearby and just one of those things people always do when they visit this city. There are art galleries in town and, if you have your own transport, it’s well worth going to Constantia Glen or one of the wine farms in Constantia.

SPLASH OF COLOUR. The vibrant houses in Bo-Kaap, a historic neighbourhood of Cape Town. Picture: Elaine King and iStock

Staying at the Hippo Boutique Hotel

Staying at The Hippo Boutique Hotel is a treat because this place goes over and beyond when it comes to making guests feel welcome. The décor and vibe here is fresh, funky and fab. All the rooms have views through their giant windows of Table Mountain or Signal Hill or the bustling city street.

Our suite has a Mini theme, so pictures and ornaments depict the iconic car. Wallpaper is back in fashion and so the checked walls of the apartment and the polka dots in the bathroom give the space panache. It goes without saying that if you choose to eat in, this is a perfectly easy self-catering unit with cutlery, crockery and every appliance I can think of.

The hotel features spacious en-suite standard and deluxe rooms plus five double-volume executive apartments – of which three, being fully fitted out like ours, provides a self-catering option. Of course, all rooms have the mod-cons like tea and coffee stations, mini-bars and huge flat screen TVs. For added convenience and security the hotel provides ground floor and basement-level parking and a lift servicing all four floors.

The four-star Hippo belongs to Cape Country Routes, which is a leading group of owner-operated and managed accommodation and activity establishments – more than 20 privately owned hotels, lodges and guest houses – located on the scenic and historic routes in the Western and Eastern Cape.

LAP OF LUXURY. This double-volume executive apartment at the Hippo Boutique Hotel is all that one could want – from the Smeg to the fancy coffee station. Pictures: Elaine King and iStock

