Cape Town braces for cool, partly cloudy weekend

Saws' extended forecast shows improving conditions heading into September.

Cape Town residents can expect mild winter weather conditions this weekend, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s conditions

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), Saturday, 30 August, will see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 21°C.

Humidity levels will sit at a moderate 60% throughout the day. Southwest winds are expected at 5.0 knots, providing gentle breezes across the Mother City.

The weather service predicted that the day would remain completely dry, with zero millimetres of rainfall expected and a 0% probability of precipitation. Sunrise is scheduled for 7:06 am, with sunset occurring at 6:27 pm.

Sunday weather outlook

Sunday, 31 August, brings similar partly cloudy conditions but with slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The day is expected to have a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum temperature of 19°C.

Humidity levels are expected to increase to 85% on Sunday, resulting in higher moisture in the air. Wind conditions will calm significantly, with southwest winds dropping to just 0.1 knots.

Like Saturday, Sunday will remain precipitation-free, with no rain expected and a 0% chance of showers. The sun will rise slightly later at 7:04am and set two minutes later at 6:28pm.

Week ahead weather preview

The weather service’s extended forecast shows improving conditions heading into next week.

Monday, 1 September, promises sunny skies, with temperatures climbing to a high of 23°C and a low of 10°C. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the period, with maximum temperatures reaching 24°C.

The remainder of the week is expected to maintain pleasant conditions, with Wednesday and Thursday both showing sunny skies and temperatures settling around 20°C for highs.

Weekend visitors and residents planning outdoor activities can expect favourable conditions, though they should dress warmly for the cooler morning and evening temperatures typical of Cape Town’s winter season.

