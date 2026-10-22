Addo Elephant National Park gets a R136.5m boost: Here’s what to expect when you visit

While impressive progress is being made, there is still much work to be done.

Popular tourist attraction Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape has received a R136.5 million investment from SANParks.

This is to help upgrade facilities within the park, enhance visitor experiences and improve operational sustainability.

Addo Elephant National Park, the third-largest national park, is home to the traditional Big Five and the Big 7, including the Southern right whale and Great white shark in its marine environment.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, David Maynier, visited the construction projects and new facilities on 19 October 2026.

“Having previously visited the Addo Elephant National Park, I am aware that there are many challenges that have been faced relating to the condition of basic infrastructure and facilities.

“I was pleased to see the scale of the work that is now underway, with numerous facilities planned for completion in time for the December holidays,” he said.

This is how far upgrades are:

8 new modern family accommodation units are complete and now open to the public. These include comprehensive upgrades to the bulk sewer and electrical infrastructure.

A view of the completed modern family accommodation unit. Picture: Supplied

A new spa has also been completed, and guests are currently enjoying its facilities.

Still to be completed are new accommodation units, refurbished existing accommodation units, the refurbished guest house, and the swimming pool.

These are all expected to be ready to open to the public by December 2026.

Road maintenance is also underway.

A new 10-unit Community Lodge is to be completed by December 2026. It is scheduled to open and begin operations in January 2027.

The completed 705-kW grid-tied solar plant will also be commissioned in January 2027.

SanParks will prioritise urgent upgrades to ablutions and hiking trails, among other facilities.

“The guest experience must be a key focus of the revitalisation of our national parks, including the Addo Elephant National Park.

“Visitors should experience the very best South Africa has to offer in terms of quality accommodation and facilities, with options at multiple price points,” minister Maynier said.