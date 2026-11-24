Ramaphosa acknowledged Mlambo-Ngcuka would have been concerned by the ANC's poor performance in the recent local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC expected “so much more” from former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, describing her death as an untimely loss for both the party and the country.

A delegation of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Ramaphosa and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, visited the family home in Morningside on Monday evening to pay tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka and convey condolences to the family.

Memorial

Friends, family members and dignitaries are expected to gather in Rivonia on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the former deputy president at a memorial service honouring her life and legacy.

The memorial comes days after Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as South Africa’s deputy president before leading UN Women, died on Thursday at 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials and civil society organisations.

She will be laid to rest with an official state funeral in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Loyal member

Speaking after the visit, Ramaphosa said the ANC had lost one of its most dedicated and loyal members.

“As the African National Congress, we are deeply saddened by her departure. I would say that it was an untimely departure. We still expected so much more,” he said.

Ramaphosa praised Mlambo-Ngcuka’s continued commitment to the ANC, saying she remained actively involved in efforts to renew and rebuild the organisation despite no longer serving in public office.

“She was a devoted member of the African National Congress who continued to make contributions as the ANC was involved in the process of renewal.”

Leadership

The president said Mlambo-Ngcuka consistently stepped forward when called upon and never abandoned the party during difficult times.

“She was one of those who raised her hand to say that she will participate in many efforts that we’ve been involved in in renewing our movement, and she never gave up on the ANC. She was always there, and she was one of those who always showed up.”

Concerned about ANC

Ramaphosa also acknowledged that Mlambo-Ngcuka would have been concerned by the ANC’s poor performance in the recent local government elections, saying the party was taking the setback seriously and would reflect on the reasons behind its decline.

“We’ve said that this is a setback for the African National Congress. The decline that we have suffered is a serious setback.”

“It is a setback that we are going to spend a considerable amount of time reflecting on and looking deeply at where the ANC is, what caused it, and what the future portends,” Ramaphosa said.

Tributes

As tributes continue to pour in, Mlambo-Ngcuka is being remembered as a seasoned leader, former deputy president and steadfast ANC veteran whose influence extended beyond South Africa’s borders through her work in government and international institutions.

The memorial service is expected to draw political leaders, friends and supporters from across the country as South Africa bids farewell to one of its most prominent public figures.