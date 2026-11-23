Nineteen victims submitted impact statements detailing the lasting emotional and psychological trauma caused by the attack.

The two men who were on trial for robbing and sexually violating church congregants during an Easter church service in Khayelitsha have been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment.

Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja were found guilty of one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of rape, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 13 counts of sexual assault.

Their conviction and sentencing came after the state proved to the Khayelitsha Regional Court that Tobo and Beja ambushed church congregants in the Taiwan informal settlement armed with a knife and firearm in the early hours of Easter Sunday in 2023.

Congregants attacked during Easter service

The congregants were having tea after an overnight service when the two men robbed them of their cellphones and subjected women and children to sexual violence and degraded treatment in full view of other churchgoers.

“The offences were committed inside a place of worship where the victims had gathered in what should have been an environment of safety and sanctuary,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Monday.

Ntabazalila said Beja was arrested after he was identified as having been seen outside the church hall before the robbery.

Most of the stolen cellphones were recovered after he led police to Tobo’s home, but the firearm used during the incident was not recovered.

State pushes for life imprisonment

Advocate Denzel Martin asked the court to impose life imprisonment.

He argued that the offences were particularly serious and had profoundly violated the victims’ dignity and sense of safety.

Martin also argued that Tobo and Beja had deliberately used a knife and a firearm to subdue and intimidate their victims and had targeted vulnerable members of society within a place of worship.

He further told the court that they had shown no remorse or accepted responsibility for their actions.

The state also argued that Beja’s young age of 23 should not outweigh the seriousness of the offences, considering information contained in his pre-sentence report about previous involvement in violent crime.

Victims describe lasting emotional trauma

Victim impact statements from 19 victims detailed the significant emotional and psychological impact, including feelings of anger, anxiety, fear and distress.

“Some victims reported withdrawing from church activities and struggling to return to a place that had previously provided them with spiritual comfort, safety and belonging,” Ntabazalila said.

“The traumatic impact also extended to elderly church members who witnessed the offences and experienced feelings of fear, helplessness and distress because they were unable to protect members of the congregation.”

Court imposes 25-year effective sentence

The court sentenced them to a total of 180 years’ imprisonment across the 21 counts, which will run concurrently for 25 years.

It further declared them unfit to possess firearms and ordered that their names be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Adrian Mopp said: As we mark the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, the NPA recommits itself to vigorously prosecuting crimes against women and children and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.”