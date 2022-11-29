Don’t miss out on these extended Black Friday travel deals

Citizen Reporter

The chaos of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us and perhaps your bank balance is looking a little worse for wear. If you were still deciding what to buy or left a little wiggle room in your wish list, thankfully this year’s specials are running for longer than just a short weekend.

If you’re still keen to snap up a holiday, you’re in luck. But be a savvy traveller and look beyond 2022.

“South Africa, like the rest of the world, is still impacted by constrained airline capacity although we are encouraged by more airlines upping their frequency and routes into and out of the country,” says Sue Garrett, General Manager Supply, Pricing and Marketing at the Flight Centre Travel Group.

“There is incredible pent-up demand for travel and so with still limited airline seats available (especially for local travel), travellers have to book early. For example, peak season December bookings are almost at capacity, with just a handful of lastminute availability here and there to some of South Africa’s most loved destinations, such as Mauritius, the UK, Europe and more.”



The good news this year is that many travel companies are offering their deals for more extended periods, meaning you have longer to browse and book, plus you can save and get your first choice of holiday for 2023 by booking now.

ALSO SEE: Victoria Falls makes a comeback

Savvy travellers can snap up the below exciting holidays for 2023 and beyond:

Deals include packages to beach favourites such as Thailand, Mauritius, Zanzibar and Bali, and domestic and international airfares, local bush, beach and city packages, and best-selling tours and cruises from top travel brands.

Local is lekker

Make the most of the 2023 public holidays by taking a strategic day or two off from work or school for an extra-long weekend.



Local favourites include Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, the Kruger National Park, sunny Durban and other blissful beach, bush and city breaks.



Bush breaks

Sure there is the ever-popular Kruger and South Africa’s fantastic choice of game reserves. But why not upgrade your usual bush holiday for next year? Think a safari with a difference.



“How about joining a bucket list river safari adventure on the magical Chobe River next festive season,” says Kate Powell, General Manager Sales & Marketing for the Zambezi Queen Collection– comprising boutique houseboats and the Ichingo Chobe River Lodge situated on Namibia’s secluded Impalila Island.



“For adventure loving South Africans passionate about fishing and birding, then Ichingo Chobe River Lodge is your perfect pick – offering easy access to some of the best tiger fishing in Africa.”

The Zambezi Queen Collection’s Black Friday deals include a 40% saving on their all-inclusive package across the houseboats and the lodge for travel from 1 November 2023 to 31 March 2024. Travel booking dates: 25 November until 9 December 2022.

ALSO SEE: Bask in the magic of the Kgalagadi

Thailand

Thailand is the perfect all-rounder travel destination, suitable for everyone from solo and first-timers to couples, families and groups.



It’s not just a party destination either – although if that’s what you’re after, you’re spoilt for choice. Phuket’s Karon Beach and Khao Lak are far enough from the party-loving tourist centres but are not too sleepy. Koh Samui is another island favourite. Base yourself in Chaweng Beach for the best mix of nightlife, restaurants and shopping or shop up a rand-friendly storm in Bangkok. Head north to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai for a spiritual, wellness and cultural experience.

Bali

Bali is another great South-east Asia all-rounder perfect for beach, wellness, culture and adventure seeking travellers. There is also some great shopping that won’t break your rand too much. It’s the perfect Instagrammable destination, crammed with hipster cafes, waterfalls, picturesque rice paddies, surfing and more.

Mauritius

Perhaps the ultimate South African favourite – for families, couples and multigen trips – Mauritius gets booked up very quickly.



“This is one destination you must book early to get your first choice of available dates, room categories and more,” said Garrett.



Expect fantastic savings from many suppliers and resorts, such as Beachcomber Tours. “We’ll be offering fantastic savings at all 8 of our dreamy resorts, with specials bookable from 25 November to 11 December for an island paradise holiday with us in 2023,” said Joanne Visagie, Sales and Marketing Director at Beachcomber South Africa.

Pros: Mauritius is visa-free and just a four-hour flight from Johannesburg

Zanzibar

Zanzibar comes in tops for an island break too. The spice-scented streets of UNESCO-listed Stone Town and the luxe resorts are a dream for loved-up couples or families looking for a sunny, fly and flop holiday.

Touring

Are you looking for the easiest and more seamless of holidays? Do you want to ensure your hand is held the entire way, leaving nothing up to chance and ensuring you truly get to immerse yourself in the destination or tick off multiple stops in one go? You also have ample time to explore as you wish – the rigid touring schedules are long gone.



Choose a touring holiday – there are itineraries and trip styles to suit any type of traveller and special interest.



Pros: Easy peasy, minimal planning on your side

Cruising

Perhaps the hottest holiday of all, cruising is getting a lot of love at the moment, especially from rand-conscious South Africans.

Forget the usual heaving crowds and buffet only. The world is your oyster when it comes to today’s choice of cruises. Think luxury cruising where your cabin rivals any luxe hotel on land. Or immersive culinary and culture focused cruises for the discerning and foodie loving travellers. Or floating resorts with ample space and facilities.



If you want a discerning, ultra high-end experience and you have a passion for gourmet cuisine and champagne, Oceania’s destination-rich itineraries and small, luxurious ships will be just the ticket. Oceania’s Black Friday special gives you OLife Choice (choose one from the list of free shore excursions, free beverage package or free shipboard credit) plus free gratuities up to 500 USD.

For a contemporary cruise experience, while South Africans are excited to hop on board the Norwegian Jade’s much anticipated first visit to South Africa this season, if you missed this boat (literally), you can still enjoy the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) experience. ‘NCL’s Greatest Deal Ever’ for Black Friday offers 50% off on any cruise across Norwegian Cruise Line’s contemporary 19-ship fleet. Valid until 5 December 2022.T&Cs apply.

ALSO SEE: My scariest roller coaster ride was on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean