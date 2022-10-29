My scariest roller coaster ride was on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean

Xanet Scheepers

I wouldn’t say that I consider myself an adrenaline junkie, but I do occasionally feel the need to feel my stomach flip in my throat.

The tea cups at the local music festivals are usually where I draw the line when it comes to roller coasters after my experience with the Anaconda at Gold Reef City. No, my seat didn’t malfunction, neither did I fall out or anything like that, it’s the way my heart beat in my ears during all the twists and turns. With a 9 out of 10 fear factor rating, I never thought the day would come when I would experience a more terrifying ride.

I was so very wrong.

Who knew that more than a decade later I would find myself gripping the edge of my seat with white knuckles, screaming like a banshee.

Imagine my relief when after the hydraulic seats stilled and the VR goggles were removed from my head, I found myself onboard the Norwegian Prima and not rushing around a mountain on a very unstable cart at 100km/per hour fighting the enemy en route.

Norwegian Prima’s new state-of-the art Galaxy Pavilion provides guests with hours of fun / Picture: Supplied

It was its inaugural cruise which set sail from Reykjavik, Iceland. We were on our way to Amsterdam in the Netherlands with port stops scheduled in Cork, Ireland, Weymouth, England and Le Havre, France.

What to do on the Norwegian Prima

The virtual reality roller coaster in the state-of-the art Galaxy Pavilion on board the Norwegian Prima is only one of the exciting new activities young and old alike will enjoy during a cruise on this one-of-a kind new cruise ship.

If you’re a speed freak, you’ll love zipping around in a go-cart on the Prima Speedway, the largest and first-ever three-level racetrack built at the top of a cruise ship. There’s nothing quite as exhilarating as racing down a 420m straightaway as you compete against 14 other drivers navigating your way through 14 nail-biting turns at 50km/h.

Picture: Xanet Scheepers

The fun doesn’t end there, though. One of my favourite activities was the Rush & Drop – the fastest dry slides at sea! Usually, you’d want to get wet and wild on the super tube but there’s nothing as thrilling as dropping 10 levels before heading to dinner.

If chilling is more your vibe, a walk along the Ocean Boulevard, a 44 000 square meter outdoor walkway which wraps around the entire ship is the perfect activity to start your morning or end your afternoon as you watch the sun set on the dark wates of the Altantic.

Stepping onto the Norwegian Prima is actually very much the same as checking into a five-star holiday resort, with the only difference being that you’ll wake up in a different country on most mornings.

While the newly launched Norwegian Prima might not be the world’s largest cruise ship, it is the most spacious one with the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship.

Picture: Supplied

Katy Perry performs live on Norwegian Prima

Picture: Supplied

Addressing the media during the inaugural launch, Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the idea for the design and luxury of the ship was actually inspired by holiday resorts. Sommer said they wanted to create more intimate upscale spaces for guests because the trend is shifting to people not wanting to be surrounded by thousands of others in one crowded, big space.

There are several intimate upscale sun decks on the ship instead of just one big sun deck at the top of the ship, which is a really great design.

I enjoyed exploring the various cocktail bars and pools scattered on the different decks of the ship.

Picture: Supplied

Food galore

There are 22 dining rooms on board, which means you can literally eat at a different restaurant for almost every meal during your holiday.

The Surfside Café was a big hit with their amazing seafood display while the Indulge Food Hall alone had 11 different food options available, making it a very popular lunch spot.

Picture: Supplied

Apart from the public food restaurants, there are also various fine dining restaurants on board the ship.

If it’s steak you crave, Cagney’s Steakhouse is where you need to book a reservation. This American-style steakhouse serves choice cuts of Angus Beef like traditional T-bone or tender prime rib. The famous truffle fries is an absolute must when you dine there.

Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

If it’s French cuisine you’re craving, an evening at Le Bistro will certainly be one of the highlights of your trip. Offering platinum service and French champagne, your tastebuds will be in heaven, especially once the food arrives.

Entertainment onboard Norwegian Prima

If you’re not ready to call it a night after dinner you can try your luck at the casino or head to Syd Norman’s Pour House where you can sing along to your favourite hits performed by the waiters.

If it’s your booty you want to shake, no problem, as the Prima Theatre transforms from a three-story theatre to spectacular nightclub where you can dance the night away. The godmother of the Norwegian Prima, pop star Katy Perry, performed live for guests during the inaugural cruise. The pop star and fiancée Orlando Bloom sailed with guests after Katy’s performance.

Rest assured, that when you head to bed after your exhilarating day, the rooms are comfortable and spacious, and the spa not too far away for that much-needed massage the following morning.