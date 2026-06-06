Mi Casa announces 2027 Friendship Cruise from Durban to Mozambique

The three-night cruise will sail to Mozambique from 5 to 8 February, 2027.

Music group Mi Casa has announced that its Friendship Cruise will depart from Durban for the first time in 2027.

The three-night cruise will sail to Mozambique aboard the MSC Armonia from 5 to 8 February 2027.

The event follows two sold-out editions held in Cape Town. It will feature live music and comedy performances across multiple stages, as well as dining and entertainment experiences on board.

Earlier this year, thousands of guests attended the 2026 Friendship Cruise aboard the MSC Opera. The line-up included Mi Casa, DJ Fresh, DJ Ready D, Rowlene and Tyrone Paulsen.

Comedians Mpho Popps, Yaaseen Barnes and Kagiso Mokgadi were also part of the programme.

The event offered a range of performances and themed activities throughout the three-day voyage.

The 2027 edition will mark the first time that Durban serves as the departure city for the cruise.

The announcement comes as MSC Cruises concluded its 2025/26 South African season. More than 85,000 passengers boarded the MSC Opera across 37 sailings.

Growing demand for South African sailings

Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa, said demand for cruise holidays continued to grow.

“South African travellers continue to prioritise holidays that require effortless planning and still offer variety, entertainment and discovery, and as MSC Cruises, we are always cognizant of this,” he said.

“Cruising remains a great holiday option, and we are happy to see more South Africans make this discovery.”

According to MSC Cruises, Gauteng remained the largest source market during the season, while travellers from several countries, including the United States, Germany, Brazil and the United Kingdom, also took part in local itineraries.

MSC Armonia is scheduled to arrive in South Africa for the first time on November 27, 2026. The vessel will operate sailings from Durban and Cape Town during the 2026/27 season.

Volk said the cruise industry benefits a wider tourism ecosystem, including ports, suppliers and hospitality services.

“Every cruise season supports a wider tourism ecosystem, from port operations and local suppliers to hospitality, transport and destination experiences,” he said.

“When guests cruise from South Africa, the value is felt on board, on shore and across the communities from which we operate.”