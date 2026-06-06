What to expect from Sunday’s weather: Cold temperatures, frost and morning fog

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 06 June 2026.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) says weather conditions will generally fine, but cold weather on Sunday, with morning fog affecting parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, while frost is forecast in areas of the Eastern Cape.

Most provinces will experience cool to cold conditions throughout the day, although warmer temperatures are expected in parts of Limpopo.

The UVB sunburn index remains high in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and very high in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 06 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Fine and cold to cool.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in the south, otherwise fine and cool to cold but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and cool.

Free State:

Morning fog patches along the Lesotho border, otherwise partly cloudy and cold.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cold to cool becoming partly cloudy in the south towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable

Western Cape:

Fine and cold to cool becoming cloudy in the south-west towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Frost in places in the north in the morning, otherwise fine and cold, but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in places in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning frost in the north, otherwise fine and cold, but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy in the late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning and evening fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cold to cool but to partly cloudy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly becoming northerly to north-easterly in the afternoon.