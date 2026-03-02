GALXBOY unveils new Pretoria inspired GXB 012 sneaker with global designer twist

Pretoria-inspired sneaker drop marks bold new era for iconic South African streetwear powerhouse.

The streets of Pretoria pulsed with nostalgia and new energy this past week as fashion brand GALXBOY unveiled its highly anticipated GXB 012 sneaker collection.

Said to be inspired by the culture and vibrance of the capital city, where founder Thatiso Dube was raised and where the brand was born, the launch was more than a product reveal. It was a homecoming.

For the drop, Dube took loyal buyers back to Pretoria to reignite the feeling that shaped the brand’s early DNA. The city’s rhythm, youth culture, and fearless self-expression became the backdrop for a fashion-forward launch. As a result, the event felt both personal and powerful. Featuring Pretoria acts and celebrities like Focalistic.

The GXB 012 Trainer reimagines comfort, style, and the way you step. Constructed with a premium leather upper, moulded branding, lightweight cushioning, and a durable rubber outsole, the silhouette delivers a clean, elevated look designed for everyday wear.

It is bold yet refined, staying true to the aesthetic that has defined the brand for nearly two decades.

Thatiso Dube revealed that the drop has been years in the making. To bring the vision to life, the brand partnered with UK-based creative footwear designer Andrew Turner.

The collaboration, according to Dube, was meant to bring in a new chapter for the brand, as they recently launched watches.

Rather than leaning solely on local artisans, GALXBOY tapped Turner for his international expertise. The designer has previously worked with global sportswear giants, including Nike and Adidas. This experience adds technical precision and global perspective to the project.

Two distinct offerings emerged from the collaboration. The GXB 012 Trainer embodies GALXBOY’s signature blend of bold aesthetics and refined craftsmanship. It delivers a streamlined silhouette that avoids bulk while maintaining structure and durability.

Meanwhile, the GXB 012 Runner pushes into performance territory. Constructed with premium leather, durable airflow mesh, and iconic branding, the Runner adapts midsole tooling to ensure comfort without compromising its sleek profile. A stand-out feature is that, even though through wear and tear, the sneakers will eventually take on the shape of the wearer. However, they don’t bend in the front.

Asked about the price, Dube said they retail for R4 800.

Founded 18 years ago, GALXBOY has grown into one of South Africa’s leading youth streetwear labels. The brand’s cultural influence expanded through hip hop, frequently name-checked in songs and music videos.

Late rapper AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, notably amplified its presence in lyrics, cementing its place in urban fashion history.

The GXB 012 collection bridges Pretoria heritage with international design excellence. It is a fashion statement rooted in identity, crafted for the streets and elevated for a new generation ready to step boldly into the future.