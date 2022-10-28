Drip check: AKA steps out in R300k outfit

Kaunda Selisho

Capitalising on the global “drip check” trend, local YouTuber King Oumar recently made his way to Nasty C’s Ivyson Tour to catch up with some of the music industry’s favourite rappers – like AKA and Cassper Nyovest – and find out just how much they paid for their outfits.

He also spoke to artists like Lucasraps, Yungseruno, Sjava and Dr Smile among others.

One of the highlights of the video was AKA whose outfit was estimated at R336 500 in total.

The rapper was wearing Jordan 3’s which he said cost an estimated R7 000, Fashion Nova jeans estimated at R2 000 and a jacket from a collab between The North Face and KAWS estimated at R12 000.

He paired the items with a Cultis t-shirt that he had received for free and AKA accessorised his outfit with an iced-out watch estimated at R250 000, a dental grill estimated at R65 000 and a pair of R500 sunglasses.

Drip check

According to Urban Dictionary, drip check refers to a fashion assessment of one’s outfit based on aesthetic and/or monetary value.

Cassper Nyovest’s R5 million outfit

After speaking to AKA, the YouTuber caught up with AKA’s arch nemesis, Cassper Nyovest.

Nyovest told the creator that he was a fan of his content and when the creator suggested that he appear in another one of his videos, the rapper said “I’m not doing that, I’m too soft, I can’t take it”.

What the rapper was referring to was the “smash or pass” videos that often appear on the channel where every day people rate other people (and sometimes celebrities) based on whether or not they would smash (have sex) or pass (pass up the opportunity).

“But that’s great idea, I’ll help you put it together but I won’t be in it,” added Cassper.

Oumar asked how many likes it would take to make that happen and Cassper agreed to do it if the video got 100 000 views. At the time of writing, it had received more than 130 000 views.

While AKA’s rival did not put a number to the items he was wearing (as they were unreleased prototypes from his fashion collaborations), he did give a ballpark estimate of the cost of his jewellery using cars as markers.

“You know when it comes to the ice, I don’t play. I’m the only rapper in SA who wears the real stuff,” Cassper said before comparing his watch and bracelet to a Volkswagen Golf 8 GTi (which the video estimated at R700 000 – R1 million).

He then compared his family tree chain with a giant pendant to a Mercedes Benz Sprinter (V-Class) vehicle which is normally priced between R1,2 million to R1,5 million.

He then estimated that his other chains cost between R3.5 million and R4 million.

