Durban's Chilli Chocolate Chefs fill sesame glazed brioche sliders with a zesty prawn filling and serve them with a chilli soy dipping sauce.

This recipe is courtesy of sisters Zainab and Faatimah Paruk of Chilli Chocolate Chefs in Durban.

Makes 6 to 8 sliders

Prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Sliders

6 brioche sliders

2 tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup sesame seeds

Filling

400g prawns, cooked

1 spring onion, finely chopped

Handful of coriander, finely chopped

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped

2 tbsp fried onion

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp Japanese mayonnaise

Chilli Soy Dipping Sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp hot water

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp chilli oil

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp sesame seeds

Assembly

3 tbsp Japanese mayonnaise

Spring onion, to garnish

Method

Sliders

Preheat the oven to 150°C.

Place the sliders on a baking tray, brush the tops with maple syrup and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown.

Filling

Chop the cooked prawns and place them in a bowl.

Add the rest of the filling ingredients and mix well.

Chilli Soy Dipping Sauce

Dissolve the sugar in the hot water.

Add the remaining ingredients and stir.

Assembly

Cut each slider in half through the top.

Spread the Japanese mayonnaise on the insides of the bread.

Fill with the prawn filling and garnish with spring onion.

Serve with the dipping sauce.