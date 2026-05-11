Club Med South Africa by numbers: 2 300 jobs, R2bn+ investment, and record tourism boost

As Club Med South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal resort prepares for its July 2026 debut, the numbers tell a story of transformation, ambition, and promise.

Where sugarcane once stood, a White Lotus-style idyll now blooms.

Just 26 months ago, a stretch of KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast was endless fields of sugarcane swaying in the breeze.

Today, a sophisticated resort has risen in its place, offering travellers a verdant, idyllic marvel of contemporary African luxury that feels destined to become the backdrop to several cherished holiday memories.

It has all the sweetspots: sweeping ocean views, plant-fringed infinity pools reflecting endless blue skies, intimate villas nestled among newly planted indigenous trees, and seamless access to both beach adventures and nearby Big Five safari experiences.

The soon-to-be-completed resort is shaping up to be the kind of place where barefoot elegance meets genuine warmth, where families and couples alike can lose themselves in the magic of “beach and bush” in one unforgettable destination.

Club Med Tinley Manor, South Africa. Picture: Supplied

During the final media tour ahead of the July 2026 opening, the numbers behind this transformation came alive through the voices of those who made it happen.

The scale of transformation

At the peak of construction, 1 850 workers were on site every single day, logging an impressive 4.5 million man-hours with an impressive safety record of zero lost-time injuries.

The project, fully funded by South African investment exceeding R2 billion, has already generated more than 2 300 direct and indirect jobs.

Once fully operational, it will sustain 600 to 650 permanent positions, many of which will be filled by local talent trained in hospitality excellence.

Speaking during a media briefing after an on-site walkabout, Chris du Toit, Project Director from Collins Residential, painted a vivid picture of the journey.

“26 months ago, as I said earlier, this was all sugar cane, we’ve come a long way… We’ve basically taken an old sugarcane farm and converted it into a lush forest. We’re planting 4 000 trees on site here.”

The result is a carefully thought-out green, breathing sanctuary that blends harmoniously with the coastal dunes and hinterland.

Economic ripple effects

A render of one of the pool areas at Club Med South Africa. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s tourism sector is already riding high, with a record 10.5 million international visitors in 2025 and 2.9 million in the first three months of 2026 alone.

Tourism (which is the current focus of May’s Africa Travel Indaba taking place in Durban) contributes 4.9% to GDP and supports 948 000 jobs, one in every 18 nationwide and even the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, sees Club Med as a shining example of what’s possible.

“We’ve seen with the building of Club Med, they’ve created over 2 300 direct and indirect jobs… So the impact for not only the GDP of the province, but also the impact on the local communities from the villages,” she said, touching on what the resort could mean for the broader tourism ecosystem.

A render of a tent at Club Med’s upcoming safari camp. Picture: Supplied

She praised the resort as a powerful public-private partnership that diversifies offerings beyond the usual Cape Town and Kruger favourites, creating a new tourism hub on the North Coast.

A note of context

While the project celebrates broad local investment and skills development, the involvement of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has drawn scrutiny in recent months. Reports have questioned aspects of governance and process in the deal, highlighting the complexities that can accompany large-scale public-private tourism investments.

Global appetite and local pride

Bookings for Club Med South Africa have surged beyond expectations. Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, Managing Director of Club Med South Africa, shared the excitement:

“We are far exceeding our planning and forecast expectation… 40 different markets have booked… We have probably 4 000 South Africans already that have booked through the greatest GSE, state, international, small businesses you can think of that trust us with their next conferences and incentives.”

A render of a common area at Club Med’s upcoming safari camp. Picture: Supplied

Perillat-Piratoine, whose own family ties run deep in South Africa, beamed with pride about the company’s 16-year vision.

“Beach and bush, what a fantastic combination for well-travelled customers… South Africa offers a travel and hospitality experience unlike anywhere else in the world. We don’t take the success of this project for granted… This has been an extraordinary human journey.”