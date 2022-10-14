Average South African Airbnb host makes R26k per month, data shows

Citizen Reporter

One thing most people can agree on is the fact that rent costs an arm and a leg. However, people who host guest on Airbnb are cashing in on this expense if recent data shared by the online marketplace is anything to go by.

According to Airbnb, the typical South African Host earns just over R26 000 – equivalent to approximately one month’s additional pay for the average income earner – by renting their space on the platform.

The survey conducted by Airbnb also reportedly showed that the rising cost of living is pushing guests to seek more affordable family travel on Airbnb.

This after 3 in 5 guests say booking on Airbnb saved them money and one third said they specifically chose Airbnb over other types of accommodation to save money.

“It’s fantastic to see South Africans embracing travelling domestically and spreading the benefits of tourism to all corners of the country after a tough couple of years. As many South Africans battle rising living costs, local travel is helping to support Hosts and businesses in the communities they call home. Airbnb was born during the Great Recession and once again, hosting is proving to be an economic lifeline for thousands of South African families looking to make ends meet,” said Velma Corcoran, Regional Director for Middle East Africa at Airbnb.

Main takeaways from the survey:

Hosting on AirBnB brings in the equivalent of one month’s salary for the average host.

Domestic travel is thriving, with bookings in the first half of this year up approximately 65% compared to the same time in 2019.

Queenstown in the Eastern Cape is the top trending town in South Africa, seeing approximately a 245% increase in domestic stays in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time in 2019.

Most popular SA towns

Apart from the fact that Queenstown, Mahikeng and Witbank are South African towns, what else do they have in common? Well, if the Airbnb data is anything to go by, they are all among South Africa’s top trending destinations for in-country travel as they are attracting domestic travellers in droves.

The online marketplace says that locals are searching for hidden gems in all parts of the country, while the increased flexibility of remote work is also seeing people stay for longer.

“The rebound in domestic tourism is good news for local Hosts and businesses battling increasing living costs. Half of Hosts across South Africa say they host to afford the rising cost of living, while over a third say the additional income helps them make ends meet,” explained Airbnb.

The main attractions

Queenstown in the Eastern Cape and Witbank in Mpumalanga have emerged as hotspots and both these areas boast amazing hiking and biking trails as well as a picture-perfect mountain backdrop for the evenings.

“Polokwane in Limpopo and Mahikeng in the North West province are close to many nature reserves, ideal for spotting the likes of rhinoceroses or giraffes in their natural habitat and enjoying some of the best safaris in Africa.”

The platform also suggested Middelburg in the Eastern Cape as an ideal weekend break for those looking to relax by the pool or play a round of golf.

“Another standout town is Ceres, which is only 150km away from Cape Town. The region is home to some of South Africa’s best vineyards, with wine tours abound throughout the town and unique stays which can be discovered in the Vineyard Category.”

Airbnb’s top trending small towns for local travel in South Africa:

Queenstown, Eastern Cape

Mahikeng, North-West

Witbank, Mpumalanga

Middelburg, Eastern Cape

Polokwane, Limpopo

Cullinan, Gauteng

Brakpan, Gauteng

Mankoeng, Limpopo

Ceres, Western Cape

Midrand, Gauteng

