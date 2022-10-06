How Black Coffee’s riches buy him peace of mind

Kaunda Selisho

Not much is known about just how vast Black Coffee’s wealth is but speculation about it is rife.



He most recently shared the tale of buying his next door neighbour’s home just to have a spot to party, much to the amusement of his fans.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on his podcast The Diary of a CEO, he explained that the opportunity arose when his neighbour introduced himself to him shortly before announcing that he and his family were emigrating and that they were looking to sell their home.

At the time, Black Coffee had been living with his mother who had presumably been helping look after his home (and children) due to all the travelling he often has to do for his job.

The world-famous DJ explained to Barlett how he did not want to have to entertain and throw parties in the home that his mother and children lived in so he bought another home for that purpose.

“It’s nice but I’m like, ‘is this my life?’ I live with my mother… I can’t bring my friends here, I can’t bring my friends here and have a little party because my mother is in the other room,” mused the DJ.

He said he shared his thoughts with his mother who understood his position.

At first, he thought about moving his family to the new house he purchased but ended up just turning it into a party spot.

Black Coffee also revealed that he plans to turn his home into a museum of sorts, as a sort of ode to the legacy he’s building for his family.

Rumours about Black Coffee’s wealth

Black Coffee’s wealth recently made headlines when it was misreported that he donated R500,000 to Dr Malinga to help him with his tax woes. Dr Malinga dispelled that rumour.

According to multiple online reports, Black Coffee is said to own a stake in businesses such Gallo Record Company, Yoco, Soweto’s Zone6 Venue, Sweep South, Andela and New York’s ​​GOSPËL to name a few.

He also still works as a musician, producing projects for and with major names like Drake, Cassie, Diddy and David Guetta in addition to touring the world to the countless locations he is booked to perform at.



He probably won’t even miss the money he spent buying up the home next door to his own.

