Sabi Sabi just scored a win, and here’s why it matters

Sabi Sabi takes Africa's top private reserve title.

Africa’s safari crown has just landed in South Africa’s luxury wilderness.

South Africa’s luxury safari industry has another reason to celebrate after Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve was named Africa’s Leading Private Game Reserve 2026 at the World Travel Awards.

The reserve also won South Africa’s Leading Private Game Reserve 2026, placing it among the continent’s most celebrated luxury safari destinations.

For travellers dreaming of big five encounters, spectacular landscapes and five-star hospitality, the recognition puts Sabi Sabi firmly on the radar.

Nearly 50 years of safari excellence

Picture: Supplied

The latest accolades are particularly significant for the family-owned reserve, which has spent almost five decades helping shape South Africa’s luxury safari experience. Rather than simply focusing on lavish accommodation, Sabi Sabi has built its offering around the connection between guests, wildlife, conservation and local communities.

That philosophy has become an increasingly important part of modern luxury travel, where travellers want experiences that feel meaningful as well as memorable.

Four very different safari experiences

Picture: Supplied

Sabi Sabi is home to four distinctive lodges, each offering its own interpretation of luxury in the bush.

Bush Lodge is known for its classic safari atmosphere, while Earth Lodge takes a more contemporary approach, blending dramatic architecture with its natural surroundings.

Selati Camp draws inspiration from a bygone era, offering an intimate experience steeped in safari history. Meanwhile, Little Bush Camp provides a more secluded setting for travellers seeking privacy and a quieter connection with the wilderness.

Together, the lodges give visitors different ways to experience the reserve while maintaining Sabi Sabi’s signature focus on personalised hospitality.

Luxury with a conservation purpose

The awards also shine a spotlight on the role private reserves play in protecting South Africa’s wildlife and wilderness.

Sabi Sabi has positioned conservation and community engagement alongside hospitality as central pillars of its operation.

That combination is increasingly influencing the luxury travel market, with high-end travellers seeking destinations where their stays can contribute to something beyond the holiday itself.

For Sabi Sabi, the latest recognition therefore represents more than another trophy for the mantelpiece.

The Sabi Sabi Collection is growing

The reserve forms part of the wider Sabi Sabi Collection, which includes The Claremont Boutique Hotel and the recently launched Sandringham Private Game Reserve.

The expanding collection gives the family-owned hospitality group a broader footprint while maintaining its focus on distinctive, high-end South African experiences.

With Africa’s Leading Private Game Reserve and South Africa’s Leading Private Game Reserve titles now added to its accolades, Sabi Sabi enters another chapter of its nearly 50-year story.

For safari lovers, however, the biggest takeaway is simple: South Africa’s luxury bush experience continues to command global attention.